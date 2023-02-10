Read full article on original website
Michael Hunt
3d ago
It’s probably going to be hard as a result of policies that the Mayor and Governor have implemented to try and reduce homelessness. They keep releasing convicts and are allowing them to store garbage in large quantities in the public domain. The Rats are trying to eat that garbage. That’s what they do.
Crews make 35 dump runs, clear 200,000 lbs of trash from Stockton trailer park
STOCKTON -- Isabel Lopez has lived across from the Stockton Park Village mobile home park at 1914 Auto Drive for years. She watched with a smile on her face as a long-awaited cleanup took place.The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies, conducted 35 dump runs and collected 196,180 pounds of trash from the mobile home park last month, according to data released last week."I feel very happy honestly because before it was such an awful mess," Lopez said in Spanish. "...other people would come to throw away trash, it was like a dump site and there was...
The legendary California taco spot halfway between San Francisco and Tahoe
"We've had some people that will fly in from Alaska and order 80 to 120 tacos at one time."
KCRA.com
Crews extinguish early morning house fire in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews were able to quickly extinguish an early morning house fire in North Sacramento on Monday. The fire happened at a home on Dixieanne Avenue around 5:15 a.m. The family living in the home was able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported in...
Cat rescued from Citrus Heights house fire
(KTXL) — A cat was rescued from a house fire in Citrus Heights on Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Fire officials said when they arrived at the scene in the 7600 block of Auburn Boulevard they found a downstairs apartment on fire. — Video Above: Crowds return to Old Sacramento According […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rancho Murieta Golf Cart Collision Causes Injury
A golf cart collision resulted in at least one person being transported to a hospital in Rancho Murieta on February 9. The collision involved two golf carts that collided around 2:32 p.m. at the intersection of Guadalupe Drive at Murieta Parkway and was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Sacramento Fire Department emergency responders were called to the scene, where it was determined that injuries had occurred.
KCRA.com
Stepfather arrested after 3-year-old dies in Sacramento
The stepfather of a 3-year-old who died last week in Sacramento has been arrested and faces child endangerment and homicide charges, police said on Monday. Lashawn Sparks, 30, was arrested Friday in connection with what Sacramento police called a suspicious death investigation. Leer en español. Sacramento police had responded...
KCRA.com
Mom describes attack after family got stuck during Sacramento sideshow; video shows kids fleeing car
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family said they were attacked after getting caught up in the middle of a sideshow on their way home in Sacramento and video shared on social media shows some of the scary moments. "We definitely all were fearing for our lives. I could hear it...
KCRA.com
Southern California company plans to take over former Raging Waters site in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Southern California-based company plans to take over operations of the former Raging Waters in Sacramento. In an email to KCRA 3, Silverwood Entertainment, LLC said it intends to "update many of the attractions, increase the appeal and enhance the guest experience." Steven Dooner, the company's CEO, also said they are looking into making the Cal Expo-based water park a year-round operation to keep staff working all year and create more employment opportunities.
Person killed by falling tree in Placer County
OPHIR, Calif. — One person is dead after they were hit by a falling tree in Placer County, officials said. Cal Fire said first responders are at the scene of what they described as a fatal tree cutting incident in the Ophir area.
Sacramento apartment complex hit again by mass car break-ins
SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating after more than 20 cars were broken into at a Sacramento apartment complex overnight Monday.The break-ins happened at a complex on American River Drive and Howe Avenue, near the Sacramento State campus.People living there woke up to find their windows smashed. Sacramento police say there may be more victims not yet identified."This is the first time for me but not the first time for this complex," Karen Leygh said of the break-ins.Leygh joined a group of residents outside the American River Commons apartment complex."Since I have been here, this is the third time this has...
KCRA.com
'So much fun': The couple behind Sacramento’s only independently Black-owned beauty and barber college
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Throughout the month of February, we are profiling some notable African Americans who have made a significant impact on Northern California. For nearly 25 years, Robert and Tracy Brown have been giving their customers another look at their salon. "We have so much fun. I don’t...
Sacramento sideshow, fight caught on camera
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento sideshow turned into a physical fight was caught on camera and posted to social media Saturday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene just after 12:15 a.m. after getting multiple calls of a sideshow on Amherst Street and Ferran Avenue near Meadowview, according to officials.
2 structures uninhabitable after fire in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A home and neighboring structure were left uninhabitable after a fire in Roseville. The Roseville Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in the Kaseberg Kingswood neighborhood Sunday evening, just before 7 p.m. Arriving firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly, but both...
Fox40
One killed in collision in Sacramento
(KTXL) — A crash on Saturday in Sacramento resulted in the death of one man, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on Norwood Ave. and Berthoud St. just before 6 a.m. where they found an adult man with “major injuries.”
Man arrested in 'suspicious death' of 3-year-old at Sacramento motel
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested in the "suspicious death" of a three-year-old, the Sacramento Police Department said Monday. On Feb. 7, officers responded to a Motel 6 on 30th Street around 7:30 a.m. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department had already administered CPR at the motel and took the child to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KCRA.com
The River Cats hold job fair ahead of the 2023 season
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Baseball season is just around the corner and the River Cats held their annual job fair to fill Sutter Health Park positions. The job fair took place Saturday at 400 Ballpark Drive in West Sacramento. Requirements include being 18 years old and up, and 21...
3 people escape North Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Family remembers youngest Sacramento victim of Highway 160 crash, Curvontay Swygert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends of Curvontay Swygert, 16, stood on the pitcher's mound at Airport Little League fields and remembered the teen. They said he spent a lot of time there growing up playing baseball. More recently Swygert started writing songs and rapping with his brother, Curvon.
Stretch of central Sacramento freeway has several official names
(KTXL) — Is it Capitol City Freeway or is it Highway 50? Maybe it’s Business 80? Or perhaps Highway 99 or Interstate 305? The answer is yes to all of the above, but there are several reasons why. Spanning 5.3 miles from the western edge of West Sacramento straight east across the Sacramento River and […]
