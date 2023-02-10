SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating after more than 20 cars were broken into at a Sacramento apartment complex overnight Monday.The break-ins happened at a complex on American River Drive and Howe Avenue, near the Sacramento State campus.People living there woke up to find their windows smashed. Sacramento police say there may be more victims not yet identified."This is the first time for me but not the first time for this complex," Karen Leygh said of the break-ins.Leygh joined a group of residents outside the American River Commons apartment complex."Since I have been here, this is the third time this has...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO