Report: Leeds Could Appoint Steven Gerrard As Manager

Leeds United could install former Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard as manager according to a report. The search for a new manager at Elland Road has been ongoing since the club departed with Jesse Marsch following defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend. ...
BBC

LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets

A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
BBC

Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports: "We played a really good game, unfortunately the best moments were in the second half, we played better than the first half and we had the feeling that we were going to score more, we concede the goal and after 3-1 in the Premier League is always open but we make a very good game.
SB Nation

Alisson Knows the Merseyside Derby Is Important In This “Difficult Moment”

The Merseyside Derby is always an event. With both sides of Liverpool squaring up for their hometown rivalry, the games have been known to be chaotic, injury-ridden, and dramatic. They also, on occasion, can be miserable, goalless slogs that we all collectively have to make it through before we can go about the rest of our days.
The Associated Press

Cracks appearing in leader Arsenal’s EPL title bid

The first cracks are appearing in Arsenal’s English Premier League title bid, right before the team’s biggest match of the season. A 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday came a week after a lackluster 1-0 loss at Everton. Hardly the run of results the leader will...
BBC

Alfred Schreuder: Dutchman out of running to take over as new Leeds United boss

Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is no longer in contention to become the new Leeds United boss. The 50-year-old Dutchman was one of a number of possible short-term candidates in contention for the role. Schreuder watched Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Elland Road and had been shown around...
BBC

Manchester City: Club's success will always 'belong to us' - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's achievements will always "belong to us" even if the club is stripped of its Premier League titles, says manager Pep Guardiola. The Premier League has charged City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules between 2009 and 2018. During that time, City won three Premier League...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Postecoglou, Leeds, Rangers, Gunn

Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express) Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I...
BBC

Wrexham: Will Ferrell spotted having pre-match pint in pub

Hollywood actor Will Ferrell was spotted in Wrexham by football fans ahead of the club's match on Saturday. The comedian known for films including Elf and Step Brothers, was enjoying a pint at The Turf before kick-off. His surprise appearance was initially met with excitement and disbelief by pub-goers. Wrexham...
FOX Sports

Lookman leads Atalanta to win at Lazio in fight for top 4

MILAN (AP) — When he’s not scoring, Ademola Lookman is setting them up. Lookman had a hand in both goals of Atalanta's 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A scrap for the top four on Saturday. Atalanta moved into third place, above AC Milan and Roma on goal...

