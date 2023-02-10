Read full article on original website
Report: Leeds Could Appoint Steven Gerrard As Manager
Leeds United could install former Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard as manager according to a report. The search for a new manager at Elland Road has been ongoing since the club departed with Jesse Marsch following defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend. ...
Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action
Ella Toone sees red, Manchester City’s Yui Hasegawa shows her class and Arsenal cannot take top-three finish for granted
Tony Mowbray explains bold Aji Alese tactical tweak that helped Sunderland beat Reading
Why did Aji Alese keep popping up in a centre forward position for Sunderland in the win over Reading?
BBC
LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets
A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
Marcus Rashford Scores Another Headed Goal As Manchester United Win At Leeds
He has now netted three goals via headers in the Premier League this season, having scored just four headed goals across the previous seven campaigns combined.
BBC
Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports: "We played a really good game, unfortunately the best moments were in the second half, we played better than the first half and we had the feeling that we were going to score more, we concede the goal and after 3-1 in the Premier League is always open but we make a very good game.
SB Nation
Alisson Knows the Merseyside Derby Is Important In This “Difficult Moment”
The Merseyside Derby is always an event. With both sides of Liverpool squaring up for their hometown rivalry, the games have been known to be chaotic, injury-ridden, and dramatic. They also, on occasion, can be miserable, goalless slogs that we all collectively have to make it through before we can go about the rest of our days.
LISTEN: Reporter directly accuses Reading boss Paul Ince of 'grim' time-wasting at Sunderland
BBC's Jeff Brown confronted Paul Ince about Reading's time-wasting at Sunderland, and he did not like it one bit.
Neil Warnock returns to management aged 74 with Huddersfield
Neil Warnock has come out of retirement and made a shock return to management at the struggling Championship club Huddersfield
Cracks appearing in leader Arsenal’s EPL title bid
The first cracks are appearing in Arsenal’s English Premier League title bid, right before the team’s biggest match of the season. A 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday came a week after a lackluster 1-0 loss at Everton. Hardly the run of results the leader will...
BBC
Alfred Schreuder: Dutchman out of running to take over as new Leeds United boss
Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is no longer in contention to become the new Leeds United boss. The 50-year-old Dutchman was one of a number of possible short-term candidates in contention for the role. Schreuder watched Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Elland Road and had been shown around...
Nathan Jones must not take all the blame for Southampton calamity | Ben Fisher
Southampton gambled on Nathan Jones’s appointment after sacking Ralph Hasenhüttl but they ignored the red flags and paid the price
BBC
Manchester City: Club's success will always 'belong to us' - Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's achievements will always "belong to us" even if the club is stripped of its Premier League titles, says manager Pep Guardiola. The Premier League has charged City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules between 2009 and 2018. During that time, City won three Premier League...
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho’s Goal For Manchester United vs Leeds United
Alejandro Garnacho has scored to double Manchester United’s lead vs Leeds. Watch the goal here.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Postecoglou, Leeds, Rangers, Gunn
Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express) Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I...
Tony Mowbray on Reading time-wasting: 'It seems to be a tactic against us'
What did Tony Mowbray have to say about yet another team time-wasting against Sunderland?
BBC
Wrexham: Will Ferrell spotted having pre-match pint in pub
Hollywood actor Will Ferrell was spotted in Wrexham by football fans ahead of the club's match on Saturday. The comedian known for films including Elf and Step Brothers, was enjoying a pint at The Turf before kick-off. His surprise appearance was initially met with excitement and disbelief by pub-goers. Wrexham...
FOX Sports
Lookman leads Atalanta to win at Lazio in fight for top 4
MILAN (AP) — When he’s not scoring, Ademola Lookman is setting them up. Lookman had a hand in both goals of Atalanta's 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A scrap for the top four on Saturday. Atalanta moved into third place, above AC Milan and Roma on goal...
Report: Chelsea Interested In Making João Felix Loan Permanent
Chelsea are interested in making the loan deal for João Felix a permanent one in the summer.
BBC
Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey lead England to a scratchy four-wicket win over Ireland
Ireland 105 (18.1 overs): Lewis 36 (37); Ecclestone 3-13, Glenn 3-19 England 107-6 (14.2 overs): Capsey 51 (22); Murray 3-15 Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey starred as England ultimately made hard work of chasing 106 to beat Ireland by four wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup. Ecclestone and Sarah...
