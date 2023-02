WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – Owen Caprio hit four three-pointers to lead Wood-Ridge to a 19-5 first quarter lead en route to a 57-39 win over Emerson Thursday afternoon in a NJIC non-divisional game on Thursday in Wood-Ridge. It was the sixth straight victory for the Blue Devils,

Caprio, who finished with a game-high 19 points, had 14 in the first quarter to get the Blue Devils off to their hot start. The Blue Devils extended their lead to 32-12 at halftime.

Eric Barton had 16 and Ryan Lagrasta added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who improved to 10-12 on the season.