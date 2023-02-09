ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleiwa, HI

OnlyInYourState

Open For More Than 75 Years, Dining At Jane’s Fountain In Hawaii Is Always A Timeless Experience

If you’re looking for a timeless classic, Jane’s Fountain in Hawaii is the place to dine. The outside may seem unassuming, but this incredible little restaurant has been serving up Hawaii comfort food for 75 years in Honolulu. It’s a must-see if you want some of the most delicious comfort food of the likes of chicken katsu to corned beef and onions.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu real estate prices normalizing after pandemic frenzy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since July 2021, the median price for an Oahu single-family home is below a milliion dollars. The condo median price is just under half a million. Ruthie Kaminskas, realtor-associate with Corcoran Pacific Properties, joined HNN Sunrise Weekend anchor Annalisa Burgos for a housing...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii fishermen urge consumers to buy locally caught swordfish

The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. State agrees to pay former Highlands Intermediate student to settle ‘70s sex assaults. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says...
HONOLULU, HI
tourcounsel.com

Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Oahu, Hawaii

Royal Hawaiian Center is an outdoor shopping center in the shopping district of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, Oahu, in the US state of Hawaii. As of 2017, Royal Hawaiian Center had the fifth highest sales per square foot in the US. The shopping center originally opened in 1979 as part...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla

On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu officials have taken a stand against bullying

Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Updated: 7 hours ago.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Members of the Chief's Kingdom Hawaii Chapter facebook group meet at Side Bar

The East-West Center in Manoa works to improve relations and understanding among our diverse cultures through research, dialogue and policy development. Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island, Maui over next 48 hours. 53-year-old moped rider critically injured in Maui crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Officials...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After 7 years, popular Kakaako eatery in Ward Village closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 7 years, popular Kakaako eatery “Piggy Smalls” served its last dishes this weekend. Crowds lined up at the Ward Village restaurant on Sunday to enjoy their last meal there. It’s award-winning chef Andrew Le’s second restaurant. Le said it was a shortage...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire that started in dumpster damages Kapolei hotel, triggers evacuation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a Kapolei hotel on Sunday morning. Officials say the incident occurred at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Kapolei at 725 Manawai St. and started in a dumpster. The first unit arrived at the scene around 11:45 a.m. Officials reported...
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Saturday Morning Weather - Winds Slightly Weaken, But Still Blowing Strong

HONOLULU (KITV4) Trade winds will weaken slightly but will nonetheless remain strong and gusty through the weekend before weakening slightly early next week. A wetter trade wind pattern will develop over the eastern end of the state this weekend and potentially spread to the remaining islands early next week. Wind...
HONOLULU, HI

