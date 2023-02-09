Read full article on original website
US Coast Guard suspects Russian spy ship lurking off Hawaii coast for weeksΕκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίαςHawaii State
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Shining light on Hawaii’s ‘I am a boy’ pins
On RuPaul's Drag Race, Sasha Colby spoke about how far transgender people have come in her home state and in the country.
OnlyInYourState
Open For More Than 75 Years, Dining At Jane’s Fountain In Hawaii Is Always A Timeless Experience
If you’re looking for a timeless classic, Jane’s Fountain in Hawaii is the place to dine. The outside may seem unassuming, but this incredible little restaurant has been serving up Hawaii comfort food for 75 years in Honolulu. It’s a must-see if you want some of the most delicious comfort food of the likes of chicken katsu to corned beef and onions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu real estate prices normalizing after pandemic frenzy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since July 2021, the median price for an Oahu single-family home is below a milliion dollars. The condo median price is just under half a million. Ruthie Kaminskas, realtor-associate with Corcoran Pacific Properties, joined HNN Sunrise Weekend anchor Annalisa Burgos for a housing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii fishermen urge consumers to buy locally caught swordfish
The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. State agrees to pay former Highlands Intermediate student to settle ‘70s sex assaults. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says...
tourcounsel.com
Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Oahu, Hawaii
Royal Hawaiian Center is an outdoor shopping center in the shopping district of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, Oahu, in the US state of Hawaii. As of 2017, Royal Hawaiian Center had the fifth highest sales per square foot in the US. The shopping center originally opened in 1979 as part...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla
On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
Honolulu’s New Airport Rental Center Has Lots Of Electric Cars But Only One Charging Station
In announcing the opening of a new, $377 million rental car facility at Honolulu’s airport in December 2021, the state Transportation Department heralded the convenience it would offer air passengers and its “environmentally friendly construction practices” and “energy efficient fixtures.”. But one modern green transportation convenience...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu officials have taken a stand against bullying
Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Updated: 7 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Members of the Chief's Kingdom Hawaii Chapter facebook group meet at Side Bar
The East-West Center in Manoa works to improve relations and understanding among our diverse cultures through research, dialogue and policy development. Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island, Maui over next 48 hours. 53-year-old moped rider critically injured in Maui crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Officials...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 7 years, popular Kakaako eatery in Ward Village closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 7 years, popular Kakaako eatery “Piggy Smalls” served its last dishes this weekend. Crowds lined up at the Ward Village restaurant on Sunday to enjoy their last meal there. It’s award-winning chef Andrew Le’s second restaurant. Le said it was a shortage...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming of “Magnum P.I” will shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Bishop street will be closed from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers will be detoured to South King Street. Those on Merchant and Queen Streets heading toward Diamond Head will be...
Waianae, Nanakuli residents asked to conserve water for the weekend
The Board of Water Supply is asking customers in Waianae and Nanakuli to conserve water throughout the weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire that started in dumpster damages Kapolei hotel, triggers evacuation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a Kapolei hotel on Sunday morning. Officials say the incident occurred at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Kapolei at 725 Manawai St. and started in a dumpster. The first unit arrived at the scene around 11:45 a.m. Officials reported...
hawaiinewsnow.com
West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range
Kupuna Life: Oahu Woman Cooks & Crafts for Others
An Oahu woman is spending her retirement making people happy.
Chinatown sidewalk repairs may disrupt traffic
The City and County of Honolulu wants to remind drivers that travel on Chinatown and Downtown streets may experience some delays due to a sidewalk repair project.
KITV.com
Community celebrates Eddie champion Luke Shepardson at Waikiki bash
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- "The Eddie" champ Luke Shepardson was the star of a big celebration at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Friday. Dozens of people lined up eager to meet the champ.
KITV.com
Saturday Morning Weather - Winds Slightly Weaken, But Still Blowing Strong
HONOLULU (KITV4) Trade winds will weaken slightly but will nonetheless remain strong and gusty through the weekend before weakening slightly early next week. A wetter trade wind pattern will develop over the eastern end of the state this weekend and potentially spread to the remaining islands early next week. Wind...
Despite windy conditions, HFD rescues distressed hiker
The windy conditions on O'ahu continue through tomorrow. For personnel at the Honolulu Fire Department, the wind is not going to stop them from continuing to save lives.
