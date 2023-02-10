ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Fox40

One killed in collision in Sacramento

(KTXL) — A crash on Saturday in Sacramento resulted in the death of one man, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on Norwood Ave. and Berthoud St. just before 6 a.m. where they found an adult man with “major injuries.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Feb. 11-12

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If local marketplaces, a comic convention, or even a sweet potato festival sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone for your Valentine's Day weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to warm up with temperatures in the mid-60s with a north-northwestern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Sacramento sideshow, fight caught on camera

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento sideshow turned into a physical fight was caught on camera and posted to social media Saturday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene just after 12:15 a.m. after getting multiple calls of a sideshow on Amherst Street and Ferran Avenue near Meadowview, according to officials.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Santa Cruz's Waterfront Promenade Reaches an Inflection Point

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — West Cliff Drive is not a typical neighborhood thoroughfare. High above the glittering blue waters of Monterey Bay, where surfers and seals bob in the waves, the small two-lane road hugs the surprisingly close edge of the cliffs. On a recent morning, a couple rode a two-seater bicycle along the roadway, soaking in the expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. A group wearing puffer jackets teetered on an impressive outcropping 40 feet above the water to snap a photo.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ABC10

Man arrested in 'suspicious death' of 3-year-old at Sacramento motel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested in the "suspicious death" of a three-year-old, the Sacramento Police Department said Monday. On Feb. 7, officers responded to a Motel 6 on 30th Street around 7:30 a.m. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department had already administered CPR at the motel and took the child to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Why is the homelessness site at Sacramento's Miller Park still empty? Here is what we know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In early 2022, a row of tents was placed at Sacramento's Miller Park to offer a lifeline to people experiencing homelessness in the area. Despite debate within the community, the city approved putting in a “Safe Ground” shelter site at Miller Park, which was a popular spot for the lowrider community and those people stopping by on their lunch breaks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Hit-and-run driver causes California crash that injured 5

SEAL BEACH, Calif. — Police were searching Sunday for a hit-and-run driver who sprinted from the scene of a crash that injured five people at a Southern California intersection. The two-vehicle collision occurred Saturday night when the driver of a Mercedes sped through a red light at Main Street...
SEAL BEACH, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies fifth victim in Highway 160 crash as Aahliya Garcia, 17

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members identified Aahliya Mariah Garcia Saturday as the fifth person killed in Thursday's fatal crash on Highway 160. “Aahliya was a beautiful soul. Beautiful inside and out,” said Dorothy Garcia, Aahilya’s mother. “She will definitely be missed.”. According to the California Highway...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Small businesses honored at California Black Business Brunch

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Black Chamber of Commerce and the California Legislative Black Caucus held their annual Black Business Brunch on Monday at the Citizen Hotel in downtown Sacramento. In honor of Black History Month, the Black Business Brunch celebrated black-owned businesses and businesses that impacted communities of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Monterey's missing 'Dennis the Menace' statue found in lake

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Dennis the Menace has been found. A statue of the comic strip character that was stolen from a park in Monterey, California, last summer was found submerged in a nearby lake. "Today is a happy day!" Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said Wednesday at a...
MONTEREY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento businesses reap the benefits of Super Bowl Sunday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The countdown for Super Bowl Sunday is over for local businesses that have been waiting for this day since the beginning of the year. It's a big day for customers, but for places like Mr. Fries Man in South Sacramento and Barwest Midtown, it can mean more business for the rest of the year. They're eager to welcome new and existing customers, so that they can help them spread the word about their business.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento apartment complex hit again by mass car break-ins

SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating after more than 20 cars were broken into at a Sacramento apartment complex overnight Monday.The break-ins happened at a complex on American River Drive and Howe Avenue, near the Sacramento State campus.People living there woke up to find their windows smashed. Sacramento police say there may be more victims not yet identified."This is the first time for me but not the first time for this complex," Karen Leygh said of the break-ins.Leygh joined a group of residents outside the American River Commons apartment complex."Since I have been here, this is the third time this has...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'Just blown away': Roseville resident gets Super Bowl surprise

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One Roseville 23-year-old is getting the surprise of a lifetime — free tickets to see the 57th annual Super Bowl. The tickets were provided by DIRECTV in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities. "Being able to go, it doesn't feel real," said Trevor Zerilli. He...
ROSEVILLE, CA
southarkansassun.com

California Robbery Suspects Kill Bakery Owner; Victim’s Family Don’t Want Jail Time For Robbers

Bakery owner Jen Angel was killed during a California robbery incident. However, Angel’s family does not want the robbers to be put in jail. Jen Angel, 48, the owner of Angel Cakes bakery, was killed during a California robbery incident. Armed robbers reportedly smashed the windows of her car parked outside an Oakland Wells Fargo and ran away with her belongings.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

ABC10

