The legendary California taco spot halfway between San Francisco and Tahoe
"We've had some people that will fly in from Alaska and order 80 to 120 tacos at one time."
Sacramento officials open weather respite center through Feb. 17
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Boulevard will open as a weather respite center that can accommodate up to 50 people through Friday morning—including families and pets.
KCRA.com
‘Everything changes’: The consequence of DUI as told by a California victim’s family
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), every day in the United States, an average of 32 people die in DUI-related crashes. The organization also estimates that across the country, 300,000 impaired people drive every day, and it takes the average drunk driver 80 occurrences before their first arrest.
Fox40
One killed in collision in Sacramento
(KTXL) — A crash on Saturday in Sacramento resulted in the death of one man, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on Norwood Ave. and Berthoud St. just before 6 a.m. where they found an adult man with “major injuries.”
10 weekend events in Northern California | Feb. 11-12
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If local marketplaces, a comic convention, or even a sweet potato festival sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone for your Valentine's Day weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to warm up with temperatures in the mid-60s with a north-northwestern...
Sacramento sideshow, fight caught on camera
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento sideshow turned into a physical fight was caught on camera and posted to social media Saturday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene just after 12:15 a.m. after getting multiple calls of a sideshow on Amherst Street and Ferran Avenue near Meadowview, according to officials.
SFGate
Santa Cruz's Waterfront Promenade Reaches an Inflection Point
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — West Cliff Drive is not a typical neighborhood thoroughfare. High above the glittering blue waters of Monterey Bay, where surfers and seals bob in the waves, the small two-lane road hugs the surprisingly close edge of the cliffs. On a recent morning, a couple rode a two-seater bicycle along the roadway, soaking in the expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. A group wearing puffer jackets teetered on an impressive outcropping 40 feet above the water to snap a photo.
Man arrested in 'suspicious death' of 3-year-old at Sacramento motel
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested in the "suspicious death" of a three-year-old, the Sacramento Police Department said Monday. On Feb. 7, officers responded to a Motel 6 on 30th Street around 7:30 a.m. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department had already administered CPR at the motel and took the child to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Why is the homelessness site at Sacramento's Miller Park still empty? Here is what we know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In early 2022, a row of tents was placed at Sacramento's Miller Park to offer a lifeline to people experiencing homelessness in the area. Despite debate within the community, the city approved putting in a “Safe Ground” shelter site at Miller Park, which was a popular spot for the lowrider community and those people stopping by on their lunch breaks.
Hit-and-run driver causes California crash that injured 5
SEAL BEACH, Calif. — Police were searching Sunday for a hit-and-run driver who sprinted from the scene of a crash that injured five people at a Southern California intersection. The two-vehicle collision occurred Saturday night when the driver of a Mercedes sped through a red light at Main Street...
KCRA.com
Family identifies fifth victim in Highway 160 crash as Aahliya Garcia, 17
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members identified Aahliya Mariah Garcia Saturday as the fifth person killed in Thursday's fatal crash on Highway 160. “Aahliya was a beautiful soul. Beautiful inside and out,” said Dorothy Garcia, Aahilya’s mother. “She will definitely be missed.”. According to the California Highway...
Small businesses honored at California Black Business Brunch
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Black Chamber of Commerce and the California Legislative Black Caucus held their annual Black Business Brunch on Monday at the Citizen Hotel in downtown Sacramento. In honor of Black History Month, the Black Business Brunch celebrated black-owned businesses and businesses that impacted communities of...
Person killed by falling tree in Placer County
OPHIR, Calif. — One person is dead after they were hit by a falling tree in Placer County, officials said. Cal Fire said first responders are at the scene of what they described as a fatal tree cutting incident in the Ophir area.
Monterey's missing 'Dennis the Menace' statue found in lake
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Dennis the Menace has been found. A statue of the comic strip character that was stolen from a park in Monterey, California, last summer was found submerged in a nearby lake. "Today is a happy day!" Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said Wednesday at a...
Sacramento businesses reap the benefits of Super Bowl Sunday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The countdown for Super Bowl Sunday is over for local businesses that have been waiting for this day since the beginning of the year. It's a big day for customers, but for places like Mr. Fries Man in South Sacramento and Barwest Midtown, it can mean more business for the rest of the year. They're eager to welcome new and existing customers, so that they can help them spread the word about their business.
Sacramento apartment complex hit again by mass car break-ins
SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating after more than 20 cars were broken into at a Sacramento apartment complex overnight Monday.The break-ins happened at a complex on American River Drive and Howe Avenue, near the Sacramento State campus.People living there woke up to find their windows smashed. Sacramento police say there may be more victims not yet identified."This is the first time for me but not the first time for this complex," Karen Leygh said of the break-ins.Leygh joined a group of residents outside the American River Commons apartment complex."Since I have been here, this is the third time this has...
wbrc.com
Special passage helps wildlife cross under busy highway safely
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Mountain lions in California now have one less thing to fear and something to look forward to. A crossing built just for them makes it less likely they will be hit by cars, and it also opens their love lives to mates on the other side of the road.
'Just blown away': Roseville resident gets Super Bowl surprise
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One Roseville 23-year-old is getting the surprise of a lifetime — free tickets to see the 57th annual Super Bowl. The tickets were provided by DIRECTV in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities. "Being able to go, it doesn't feel real," said Trevor Zerilli. He...
southarkansassun.com
California Robbery Suspects Kill Bakery Owner; Victim’s Family Don’t Want Jail Time For Robbers
Bakery owner Jen Angel was killed during a California robbery incident. However, Angel’s family does not want the robbers to be put in jail. Jen Angel, 48, the owner of Angel Cakes bakery, was killed during a California robbery incident. Armed robbers reportedly smashed the windows of her car parked outside an Oakland Wells Fargo and ran away with her belongings.
Fieldwork Brewing Company planning for beer garden in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Fieldwork Brewing Company is planning on opening a beer garden in Roseville. It would be part of the Roseville Junction project, which is set to be a hospitality destination located at 290 Conference Center Dr. "Many fans of Fieldwork have asked us for years to come...
