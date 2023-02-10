A monthly perk that many League of Legends players looked forward to may be gone for good without any indication that this was coming. There will no longer be capsules given to League of Legends players through Prime Gaming after the current reward period ends, according to a conversation that YouTube creator Matty Love Gaming had with an Amazon employee. This would mark the end of a nearly two-year-long program, where Amazon Prime members were able to redeem monthly capsules for League full of RP, champion shards, a skin, and more.

10 HOURS AGO