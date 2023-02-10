Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
The 10 strongest LoL champions heading into Patch 13.3
Not even two months have passed since the start of League of Legends season 13, and we’re already seeing two major meta shifts. Following the preseason changes and the important fighter and ADC item updates, it’s now time for yet another transition with the engage support buffs in conjunction with ranged support nerfs.
dotesports.com
VCT adjusts LOCK//IN schedule as world champs deal with sickness
The VALORANT Champions Tour 2023 starts its first international event in São Paulo only a couple days from now, inviting 32 teams from all three major regions and two Chinese teams. Featuring a single-elimination bracket and a grand prize of winning an additional regional slot at Masters 2023, the stakes are high for each teams’ first VCT event.
dotesports.com
Why is Aurelion Sol temporarily disabled in League of Legends?
League of Legends’s newest champion to receive a full blown gameplay rework, Aurelion Sol, has been temporarily disabled from live servers. Riot has made the champion unavailable to play due to a series of “in-game issues,” according to an announcement made via the League client. Players who...
dotesports.com
Riot and Amazon appear to end LoL Prime Gaming capsule collaboration
A monthly perk that many League of Legends players looked forward to may be gone for good without any indication that this was coming. There will no longer be capsules given to League of Legends players through Prime Gaming after the current reward period ends, according to a conversation that YouTube creator Matty Love Gaming had with an Amazon employee. This would mark the end of a nearly two-year-long program, where Amazon Prime members were able to redeem monthly capsules for League full of RP, champion shards, a skin, and more.
dotesports.com
Spacestation Gaming joins rush of top NA orgs leaving Apex due to revenue sharing woes
With North America solidly on top of the Apex Legends competitive scene heading into 2023 ALGS Split Two, interest is at an all-time high, with teams looking to bounce back for the second half of the circuit. However, despite NA’s international success, one organization is looking to drop out entirely for different reasons.
dotesports.com
Daxak burns bridges explaining why HellRaisers kicked him before the Dota 2 Lima Major
HellRaisers made a shocking move by dismissing Nikita “Daxak” Kuzmin just days before the Dota 2 Lima Major in early February. Despite playing a vital role within HellRaisers and helping them qualify for the Major, Daxak found himself on the cold streets of free agency, leading to a series of outbursts and airing of disagreements with other team members, like Aleksandr “Nofear” Churochkin and Alexey “Solo” Berezin.
dotesports.com
Riot hits Aurelion Sol and Annie with significant hotfix nerfs after recent Patch 13.3 release
It’s only been a couple of days since Aurelion Sol hit League of Legends‘ live servers, but he is already getting some nerfs from Riot Games developers due to his immense power on the Summoner’s Rift. In a new hotfix, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed a...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players are united in their hate for the game’s most ‘useless’ item
Overwatch 2’s cosmetics got a huge overhaul in comparison to the game’s original model, where every type of unlock could be earned for free through gameplay alone. In contrast, Overwatch 2 has introduced a paid Battle Pass, a rotational shop, and even more ways for players to spend real money in-game. In addition, there are now more different types of cosmetics than in the original game. While some of these are awesome, like weapon charms and new emotes, one new cosmetic type has disappointed players since the game’s release.
dotesports.com
G2 secure their first IEM Katowice trophy on the back of second-longest map win streak in CS:GO
G2 Esports secured the IEM Katowice 2023 trophy today, beating the record for the second-longest map win streak in CS:GO esports along the way. The European superteam faced Heroic in the best-of-five grand final. Starting the series with a 19-map winning streak, they claimed Nuke and Mirage to surpass Natus Vincere’s run in 2021, eventually defeating Heroic with a 3-1 score to win the first S-tier event of the year.
dotesports.com
‘Pathetic trash’: G2, BreakThru clash over VALORANT Challengers controversial round replay request
A technical issue during the VALORANT NA Challengers match yesterday between G2 and BreakThru caused a long delay and also some drama between the two teams. During Round 18 of Map 3, BreakThru appeared to be saving for the next round at a two-man disadvantage. In a strange turn of events, BreakThru flyuh appeared to be completely AFK as he was knifed down by G2 Oxy at B Tower on Pearl.
dotesports.com
Apex is giving away Steam Decks, free Legends, and more for its 4th anniversary
Apex Legends is an action-packed hero shooter celebrating its fourth anniversary over the next few weeks. From Feb. 14, players will be able to enjoy several events for the celebrations, including login rewards, drops, and giveaways. And what better way to celebrate the start of Season 16 than by claiming some free epic rewards?
dotesports.com
G2’s CS:GO star breaks down the team’s journey to IEM Katowice championship
It’s almost unbelievable that G2 Esports became the best CS:GO team just months after they failed to qualify for the IEM Rio Major in October 2022. Most esports pundits were skeptical of Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen’s capabilities to lead a lineup full of star players until the Dane led G2 to win the BLAST Premier World Final in December 2022, which was G2’s first big trophy since DreamHack Masters Malmö in 2017.
dotesports.com
Despite regional rivalries, the VCT is more global than ever and Riot is happily embracing it
As the worldwide VALORANT scene prepares for VCT LOCK//IN, the first tournament of the franchised league, more players from around the globe are getting the chance to compete on the biggest stage. Throughout the past two years, one of the biggest rivalries in all of VALORANT has been the regional...
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Tempus Torrent in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
In each season of Call of Duty, new content helps keep the game fresh, and a lot of it is free for players to enjoy. In Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, this means new weapons to unlock and level up. With a total of five weapons joining MW2 and...
dotesports.com
LoL devs still want to make top lane ‘more fun’ and bot lane nerfs may actually be the key
League of Legends is one of those games where nothing ever really stays the same. And with every patch and hotfix out of Riot Games studios, there are buffs, nerfs, and adjustments players have to adapt to if they want to win. For the most part, these changes help balance...
dotesports.com
NRG to take down KOI, Giants to get first blood: George’s VCT LOCK//IN predictions for day one
After months of a grueling wait with roster changes and off-season tournaments, we’ve finally got another international VALORANT event. Today one of the favorites for the tournament, NRG, are set to face off against KOI in the first round while Giants take on DetonatioN FocusMe. As the bracket is a single elimination format, two of these teams will go home after one match—brutal.
dotesports.com
Aurelion Sol gets a smashing LoL buff in another dev troll meme
If anything, the League of Legends community excels at two things—complaining about the state of the game and creating ingenious memes. After not even a full week in the game, the new and improved version of Aurelion Sol has already gone through a cycle of being overpowered, nerfed, and lastly, memed.
dotesports.com
For perhaps the first time, Doublelift actually thinks another LCS ADC is better than him
On Feb. 10, League of Legends fans witnessed a clash between bot lane titans—Doublelift and Prince, as 100 Thieves and FlyQuest faced off against each other. It was FlyQuest who triumphed, with Prince’s Kai’sa securing the spotlight with 11 kills to his name. Even Doublelift praised his opponent’s performance and acknowledged Prince is currently better than him.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 8 NA Corrupted Cup: Standings, players, and format
The path to the Teamfight Tactics Set Eight World Championship in North America continued through the Corrupted Cup, showcasing four players earning a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack! Mid-Set Finale. Scheduled over the course of four days and two weekends, the Corrupted Cup featured the top-ranking TFT Set...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends player shows off Wattson fence tech to easily win fights
When you think of characters that can win one-vs-two or one-vs-three fights in Apex Legends, it’s usually characters like Horizon, Wraith, or Bloodhound, legends with interesting movement abilities and tools at their disposal to help level the playing field against multiple enemies. Wattson isn’t one of those characters. She’s...
Comments / 0