Pueblo West, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Search for man accused of assaulting Pueblo West Walmart employee during theft

By KRDO News,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTzsx_0kijwInk00

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a Walmart employee while stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

According to the PCSO, the man assaulted the employee when he was confronted as he left the store. The man then got into a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, license plate ATGW81.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kn2eU_0kijwInk00
Suspect
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHT7E_0kijwInk00
Suspect vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (719) 583-6250 or (719) 542-7867.

The post Search for man accused of assaulting Pueblo West Walmart employee during theft appeared first on KRDO .

