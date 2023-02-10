Search for man accused of assaulting Pueblo West Walmart employee during theft

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a Walmart employee while stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

According to the PCSO, the man assaulted the employee when he was confronted as he left the store. The man then got into a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, license plate ATGW81.

Suspect

Suspect vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (719) 583-6250 or (719) 542-7867.

