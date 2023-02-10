Read full article on original website
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)
Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,291 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share
ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ITT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $29.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.80% of Schneider National worth $29,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL
Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of EnerSys worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 405,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)
Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)
Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January
PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.
Short Interest in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Grows By 127.0%
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 68.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Sells $84,421.92 in Stock
Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Desjardins
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday.
