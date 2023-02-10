Read full article on original website
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $115,858.08 in Stock
USNA stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $91.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40.
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)
Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 405,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share
ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ITT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January
PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January
TLYS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts
Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spartan Delta in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.
Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS.
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Petrus Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PRQ)
Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petrus Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $150.00
Separately, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $127.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Head to Head Contrast
Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Profitability.
Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Declines By 32.5%
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
