Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRQR. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

