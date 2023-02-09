ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

yachtingmagazine.com

Winter in the Florida Keys

When it comes to making memories and celebrating good times, it's tough to think of anyplace better than the Florida Keys. These islands are known for kicking back and relaxing all year round—and during the winter holidays, they take the fun to a Frosty-worthy level.
KEY WEST, FL
wlrn.org

Is Key West's Mallory Square named for a Confederate leader? A local historian found the answer

In Key West, Mallory Square is famous for its view of the sunset and the daily festival that celebrates it. For decades, people believed the waterfront spot was named for Stephen Mallory, a Florida senator who became secretary of the Confederate Navy. He was also a slave owner and spent a year in prison after the Civil War until granted a pardon by President Andrew Johnson.
KEY WEST, FL
wfit.org

Jimmy Buffett thrills locals in a rare Key West homecoming

The man who made a fortune singing Margaritaville is thrilling his Key West fanbase — including some who knew him back when he landed here more than 50 years ago — with an extended visit back to the island. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will launch...
KEY WEST, FL

