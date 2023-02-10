Read full article on original website
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)
Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,291 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share
ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ITT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)
Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $29.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.80% of Schneider National worth $29,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Short Interest in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Drops By 19.7%
In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,563 shares of company stock worth $23,209,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January
TLYS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Shares of NTB opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69.
Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) versus Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Financial Contrast
Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analysts Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)
Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
