SPOKANE, Wash. – The Harry Potter Film Concert Series is set to come to Spokane featuring a live symphony orchestra performing to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The symphony will be performing every note in the film allowing the audience to “relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing John Williams’ unforgettable score live,” said John Tellem, media contact for the film concert series.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO