Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Zags beat BYU in final matchup between the schools as WCC foes
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team eked out a win in their final matchup against BYU as West Coast Conference foes Saturday evening, 88-81. The Zags were led by another strong performance from Julian Strawther, who secured a Gonzaga win the last time they faced off against the Cougars on a late three-pointer. Strawther scored 26 points and had five rebounds.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga women’s basketball team wins West Coast Conference showdown against Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga women’s basketball team is now in sole possession of first place in the West Coast Conference after outlasting Portland in a low-scoring but high-stakes game, 63-53. Neither the Zags nor the Pilots could get anything going in a back-and-forth first half, with Gonzaga holding a razor-thin 19-18 lead at halftime.
FOX 28 Spokane
Harry Potter Film Concert Series comes to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Harry Potter Film Concert Series is set to come to Spokane featuring a live symphony orchestra performing to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The symphony will be performing every note in the film allowing the audience to “relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing John Williams’ unforgettable score live,” said John Tellem, media contact for the film concert series.
FOX 28 Spokane
I-90 overnight closure scheduled Feb. 18 for final removal of Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. – I-90 will be closed overnight from Feb. 18-19 while crews remove the final pieces of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge. This is the second and final planned closure scheduled from Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 a.m. The closure will run both directions spanning from approximately the Division Street exit through the Freya/Thor Street exit.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department honor officer killed on duty in 1939
SPOKANE, Wash. – The focus for the Spokane Police Department (SPD) on Sunday wasn’t on the Super Bowl, but on honoring one of their own whose end of watch was on Feb. 12, 1939, more than 80 years ago. Jeff Upham never got to meet his grandfather–Officer John...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family raising money for dog found injured after hit-and -run
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho – A GoFundMe page has raised over $1,400 to help local residents, Taylar and Hunter, pay for vets bills after they found a dog near Hayden Lake with injuries after being hit by a car. The GoFundMe page says the dog was struck by a car...
Comments / 0