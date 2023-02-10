ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Elixir by Kapka Kassabov review – vale of enchantment

By Amy-Jane Beer
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBaDC_0kijtYml00
Mesta river Photograph: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy

The mark of a good book is that it changes you. Sometimes a little, sometimes a lot. Nan Shepherd, Robin Wall Kimmerer and Jay Griffiths have all wielded that power over me, but I’ve rarely been so aware of an internal change being wrought, word by word, as I have these past days immersed in Kapka Kassabova’s alchemical prose. I fancy she had me under her spell from page one, with reference to the “smiling gallop” of rivers flowing downhill.

Geographically, the valley of the subtitle is that of the upper Mesta river and its tributaries in Kassabova’s native Bulgaria. Ecologically, it is classified as montane, and by British standards, enviably rich, with plants that have become rare elsewhere still thriving and providing the basis of an international trade in medicinal herbs. Historically, the communities Kassabova visits in the years straddling the pandemic have been traumatised and tempered over centuries by waves of invasion and persecution. Religiously, they are syncretic. When speaking to non-Muslims, the long-suffering Pomaks use a term equivalent to “Allah-God” to downplay their separateness. Economically the story is one of exploitation by one murderous kleptocratic regime after another, and now by international dealers and distributors of tinctures and teas. For a product on the shelves of health-food shop or chic UK herbalist you might pay 200 to 300 times what an expert forager in the Mesta valley receives.

The vibe is mildly hallucinatory at times, sometimes ecstatic, but etched with the pain of ecological and cultural loss

Culturally this place is a nexus, and wild in the old, true sense of something uncultivated and self-willed. Folk traditions that have been largely lost elsewhere in Europe persist because, unlike religious and other freedoms, the liberty to practise plant medicine or to worship springs or stones has not been challenged by the state. Here are men with broken bodies, lost fortunes and encyclopedic minds and women of luminous intellect forced into doll-house existences, finding ways to sparkle nonetheless. Here are places where sacred sites and pre-Hippocratic healing rituals performed by charismatic, fiercely competitive older village women known as babi remain part of daily life. Here is place as potion, nature as medicine, mysticism as creed – for “Allah-God”, read “God-nature” or “science-magic”.

Elixir is like an ever expanding lucid dream that feels corporeal and spiritual, earthy and cosmic, in which we visit nested microcosms: egg, body, village, ecosystem, valley, mountain, planet, universe. I was amused to read the note that “no mind-altering plants were used in the making of this book; only a sense of wonder”. The vibe is indeed mildly hallucinatory at times, occasionally ecstatic, but etched with the pain of ecological and cultural loss. You might say that Kassabova keeps our feet so firmly on the ground that we find ourselves sinking, becoming interpenetrated by fine roots and fungal mycelium, breathing spores, phytoncides and the exhalations of other lives until we are indistinguishable from them.

Back home in Scotland, when Kassabova pauses to gather St John’s wort on a walk, a friend observes that they might once have been burned for collecting healing plants. “We half-laughed,” she writes, “because we only half-know how damaged we are.” Perhaps the time of the witch, the baba, the plant healer, the enchanter and the priestess is coming again. If they can help restore our broken relationship with nature without commodifying, branding and beribboning every precious dose, it won’t be a moment too soon.

• Elixir: In the Valley at the End of Time by Kapka Kassabova is published by Jonathan Cape (£20). To support the Guardian and Observer order your copy at guardianbookshop.com . Delivery charges may apply.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

We whose ancestors owned slaves want to make amends – but nations must also pay their due

What do you do when you discover your family got rich through slavery? For Laura Trevelyan, the BBC correspondent whose ancestors owned more than 1,000 enslaved people in Grenada, the answer was simple. She and her family started discussions with people on the island, and now she has given £100,000 towards an economic development fund. The Trevelyans will apologise formally for the lives ruined and wasted by their ancestors’ greed.
The Guardian

South African rap artist AKA shot dead outside restaurant in Durban

One of South Africa’s top rap artists, known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the eastern city of Durban, his family said. Kiernan Forbes, 35, won multiple South African awards, was nominated several times for a Black Entertainment Television award in the US and was once nominated for an MTV Europe music award.
The Guardian

‘Have we no dignity left?’: the Turkish town forced to dig itself out from the rubble

For 60 hours, Barış Yapar tried to dig his grandparents’ bodies out from under the rubble of their own home. With his parents, Habip and Sevcan, the 27-year-old clinical psychology student tried in vain to extract the corpses. It was desperate work. It took two full days following Monday’s devastating twin earthquake before Turkey’s official disaster relief agency reached the town of Samandağ near the Syrian border; when they finally arrived, the small number of rescuers were stretched thin.
The Guardian

The BBC’s Steve Rosenberg: ‘The increasing aggression in Russia worries me – it could get bumpy’

Steve Rosenberg, the BBC’s Russia editor, grew up in Chingford in east London. After studying Russian at Leeds University he moved to Moscow, where he taught English. He worked for CBS News as a translator, producer and reporter on the war in Chechnya before joining the BBC in 2003, initially as its Moscow correspondent. He’s a talented pianist and regularly posts musical updates on Twitter.
The Guardian

Israel to authorise nine ‘wild’ West Bank settlements

Israel’s security cabinet has announced it will authorise nine settlements in the occupied West Bank after a series of attacks in East Jerusalem, including one that killed three Israelis. “In response to the murderous terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, the security cabinet decided unanimously to authorise nine communities in Judea...
The Guardian

This glorious portrait is too precious a treasure to be lost from our shores for ever

The fate of Joshua Reynolds’s Portrait of Omai, one of the greatest British portraits ever painted and the country’s first grand portrayal of a non-white subject, hangs in the balance. If this astonishing work is lost abroad – as it may well be – once a government-imposed export bar runs out next month, it will leave more than an empty space on the wall of the National Portrait Gallery, which is running a last-ditch fundraising campaign to acquire it.
The Guardian

Zelenskiy steps up jets lobbying – but are RAF Typhoons what Ukraine needs?

Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call this week for “powerful English planes” was something of a surprise. The demand for western fast jets may have been predictable, but not the apparent request for Typhoons, the workhorse fighter of an increasingly stretched RAF. Prior to the president’s attention-grabbing European trip, Ukrainian...
The Guardian

My sister’s new hound is in the dog house

I’m home for the week when Michael the Dog Whisperer arrives to look at Dougie. They eye each other across the very same carpet that he – Dougie, not Michael – shat on just hours before. My sister Caoimhe got Michael’s number from whichever friend it is that gives out numbers for Dog Whisperers – a term he doesn’t use himself. Partly because the titular TV personality is considered something of a crank, and partly because there isn’t much whispering involved. We are, after all, in Derry, where speech has the volume and speed of machine gun fire at the best of times.
The Guardian

The Guardian

571K+
Followers
132K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy