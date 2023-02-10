Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Goal-scoring streak hits four games
Zibanejad provided a power-play goal in the Rangers' 6-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday. Zibanejad found the back of the net at 13:37 of the first period to open the scoring. It was his 27th goal and 55th point in 53 contests this season. Zibanejad has provided at least a goal in each of his last four games.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts assist Sunday
Martinez notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Martinez, who continues to produce offense infrequently this season. Most of Martinez's fantasy value stems from his shot blocking, and he's logged multiple blocks in four straight outings. He's up to nine points, 158 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-14 rating in 50 appearances.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Struggles against Rangers
Andersen stopped just 13 of 18 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Most of the damage came in the third period when Andersen allowed three goals on five shots. New York also scored on an empty net during the final frame. The 33-year-old dropped to 11-4-0 with a 2.65 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 16 games this season. Andersen had a 6-0-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .919 save percentage over his previous seven outings.
CBS Sports
Chiefs kicker drills Super Bowl-winning field goal in same stadium where he suffered brutal injury
The 2022 NFL season didn't start on a high note for Harrison Butker, but it definitely ended on one when he kicked the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Every kicker dreams of hitting the game-winning field goal in the Super Bowl and that's...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut
Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Ndamukong Suh, Eagles' veteran D-linemen played integral role in getting Philly to title game
SCOTTSDALE -- Ndamukong Suh didn't want to play for anyone, not at a stage in his career where playing for championships matter. Suh has been in the league for over a decade, staring down Father Time at 36 years old with his best days in the league behind him. Suh...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes' trainer says his third down scramble in AFC Championship was 'biggest highlight' after injury
After Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, all eyes were on the quarterback during the AFC Championship game to see how he would hold up after the injury. His trainer, Julie Frymyer, was looking closely at how Mahomes moved during the game and was pleased with how he performed.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Controversial penalty on Eagles' James Bradberry in final minutes paves way for Chiefs win
The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl championship Sunday, as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII. It was an entertaining affair headlined by two star quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts combined for seven total touchdowns in the third highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Damar Hamlin honored on field, accompanied by caregivers, takes picture with LeBron James
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was on the field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, just over a month after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a "Monday Night Football" game. Hamlin was accompanied by his caregivers on the field. Hamlin...
CBS Sports
Hornets' LaMelo Ball is setting records as a high-volume 3-point shooter, but is that for the best long-term?
This has not been the season that LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets had in mind. Multiple ankle injuries have limited Ball to just 32 games, while the Hornets have the fourth-worst record in the league at 16-43, even after a nice 144-138 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Astros' Matt Gage: Claimed off waivers by Houston
Gage was claimed off waivers by the Astros on Monday. The Astros had an opening on their 40-man roster, and Gage fills that spot. The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays after Toronto at the end of January to make room for Chad Green after his two-year, $8.5 million deal became official. Gage posted a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings with Toronto, and also had a 2.34 ERA with Triple-A Buffalo in those 40 appearances. He'll have a chance to win one of the final spots in the Houston bullpen during the Grapefruit League.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Kevin Plawecki: Latches on with Bucs
Plawecki signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he won't be heading into spring training as a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Plawecki may be in the best position to make the Opening Day squad as the No. 2 backstop behind Austin Hedges. Beyond Hedges, prospect Endy Rodriguez is the only other catcher on the 40-man roster, but the 22-year-old doesn't have any prior big-league experience and has three minor-league options remaining, making him a strong candidate to head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the year. Plawecki, meanwhile, owns a .235/.313/.341 slash line (80 wRC+) over parts of eight seasons in the majors, though he's coming off a rough 2022 campaign in which he spent time with both the Red Sox and Rangers organizations.
CBS Sports
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Injured Monday
Foligno (lower body) will not return to Monday's game against Florida. Foligno logged 8:14 of ice time before exiting Monday's contest. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's matchup with Colorado.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Competing for Opening Day role
Walker will attend big-league spring training and will be given a chance to compete for the Cardinals' Opening Day starting role in right field, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The Cardinals' top prospect, Walker is coming off a banner 2022 campaign in which he submitted a .304/.386/.508 slash line while...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Added to WBC roster
Freeland's agency announced Monday that he has been named to the Team USA roster for the World Baseball Classic. Freeland is the replacement for Nestor Cortes, who will miss the World Baseball Classic because of a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The left-hander could be in line to make starts for USA coming off a 2022 campaign where he recorded a 4.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 131:53 K:BB in 174.2 innings over 31 starts with the Rockies. He's expected to pitch near the top of the Colorado rotation in 2023 after competing in the WBC.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Not listed on injury report
Middleton (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics. Middleton sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Friday, but he'll be back in action on Tuesday night, which will result in a reduction in minutes for Jevon Carter and MarJon Beauchamp. Middleton should be good to go for both of Milwaukee's games heading into the All-Star break.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag
Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
CBS Sports
Former Eagles safety Chris Maragos awarded $43.5M in suit against team doctors, with Nick Foles as a witness
The Eagles didn't win the Super Bowl on Sunday, but one of their former Super Bowl champions was victorious a day later. Weeks after kicking off testimony in his civil lawsuit against former doctors, retired safety and special teamer Chris Maragos was awarded $43.5 million in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court on Monday. With three former teammates, including Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles, taking the stand on his behalf, Maragos successfully argued his career was cut short by "medical negligence."
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Resumes baseball activities
Haggerty (groin) has resumed baseball activities, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Divish reports that Haggerty underwent surgery to repair a grade 2 adductor strain, but the Mariners aren't confirming the operation. The 28-year-old was a pleasant surprise for Seattle in 2022 before the injury, contributing a .738 OPS with five homers and 13 stolen bases in 14 attempts over 201 plate appearances. If healthy, Haggerty should be a utility option for the Mariners in 2023 with the ability to play all three outfield spots with some history at both second and third base.
Comments / 0