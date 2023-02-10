Read full article on original website
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
Angela Simmons Is Stunning In A Lavender Cut Out Dress
Angela Simmons was spotted on Instagram earlier today giving us style goals in a fashionable lavender maxi dress.
thesource.com
Nia Long Reveals Her Youngest Son Is Having A Hard Time Following Split
In a sit-down interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, actress Nia Long revealed her recent breakup has been hard on her youngest son. Nia admitted she is exhausted by the life change and assuming the roles of both parents to her youngest son. Long says it’s difficult raising her youngest son without his father, Ime Udoka. The 52-year-old actress split from Udoka after he cheated on her with a Boston Celtics employee.
Jay Z Spotted Wearing Kelly Rowland’s ‘Black Magic’ Merch
Jay Z was spotted courtside at last night's Lakers game rocking a crew neck hoodie from Kelly Rowland's "Black Magic" merch line.
Whitney Houston's New Gospel Album I Go to the Rock Will Feature 6 Previously Unreleased Songs
The LP is slated to drop later in 2023, in tandem with a documentary about her connection to the genre A new Whitney Houston album, which will include six previously unreleased songs, has been announced. A documentary TV special chronicling the late singer's history with gospel music, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, will feature new material dating back to 1981 alongside a corresponding album, according to Good Morning America. The special will premiere March 24 on UPtv and Aspire TV. The album's...
Latto Gets Daring in Plunging Sheer Minidress & Metallic Sandals at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party
Latto bloomed as she attended Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The star-studded event gathered artists of all genres to watch the newly Grammy-nominated singers take the stage. This is the first year that the singer has been nominated for a Grammy. The “Big Energy” singer wore a white plunging minidress which had a sheer skirt with asymmetrical hemming. The cowl neck gown featured a mixed pattern that encompassed a floral and polka dot design with pink, black and turquoise tones. Latto opted for gold accessories with a pair of hoops...
Elle
Blue Ivy Carter Got Jay-Z to be Her Instagram Photographer at the Super Bowl
Beyoncé didn't bless the Super Bowl with her presence, but her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z gave it theirs. The two were photographed on the field before the game, and footage from the Fox broadcast spread on social media of Jay-Z doing for Blue what he has spent years doing for Beyoncé: Being a dutiful Instagram photographer.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Mary J. Blige At 2023 Grammy Awards
At the Grammys, soulful singer Mary J. Blige was up for six awards including Album of the Year and Record of the Year! For the extravagant event the iconic artist (who just turned 52), looked amazing for the red carpet! She wore a shimmery crystal covered bodycon gown with cutouts and a gold accent belt. She performed her hit song “Good Morning Gorgeous” and the crowd loved her.
Nia Long Isn't 'Ready for a Serious Relationship' but Wants a 'Goodnight Kiss'
"My mind is not even there at all," the actress said as she opened up about having a serious relationship one day Nia Long isn't looking for "serious" love. The You People actress, 52, said she's not interested in a long-term relationship right now. "Oh God, I'm not ready for a serious relationship," Long told The Cut in a feature published on Friday. "My mind is not even there at all." However, she isn't ruling out romance completely and shared what she is ready for. Never miss a story...
Erykah Badu poses with her daughter Puma, 18, for sensational Vogue cover shoot
The American singer, 51, showed off her signature sense of style while posing on a sun-soaked beach as she appeared as Vogue's March cover star.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Disses Billboard Over Top 50 Greatest Rappers List: '[They] Ain't Hip Hop'
Ice Cube has taken issue with Billboard’s Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list, and said that his placement on the list proves the publication “ain’t Hip Hop.”. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the West Coast rap legend while he was leaving Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) this week, and Cube at first didn’t seem to be phased by his ranking as the 18th greatest rapper of all time.
thezoereport.com
Rihanna’s Latest Look Brought All The Drama Ahead Of Her Super Bowl Performance
We’re in the middle of New York Fashion Week madness, but one can’t forget about another major event going down on Sunday, Feb. 12: the Super Bowl LVII. Over 100 million viewers will watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles, although the real draw for us non-sports folks (myself included) is always the halftime performance. This year, Rihanna will take the stage and in preparation for her big moment, on Feb. 9 she attended a press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center to promote the show. While on stage, Rihanna wore lace-up python heels from Gianvito Rossi — a label beloved by the likes of Kate Middleton.
Is Lil Durk Wearing…a Skateboard?
Fashion month may have officially kicked off stateside in New York City last night, but it seems like a satellite event also took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Chicago rapper Lil Durk arrived positively suited to watch the Lakers play the Bucks courtside, wearing a fuzzy balaclava, a handful of icy diamond chains, leather pants, Mad Max-style shin-guard motocross boots, and a gray mohair sweater that somehow seemed to feature an entire spliced skateboard interwoven into the chest.
Beyoncé Celebrates Historic Grammys Night with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland and More
After winning her 32nd award on Sunday night, Beyoncé now holds the record for most Grammy Award wins by an individual Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards — and celebrated after with some famous friends! The "Cuff It" singer, 41, shared a series of photos from Sunday on her personal website and on Instagram, and gave fans an intimate peek at the ways in which she spent the night that made her the Grammys' most-awarded artist of all time. Several photos included husband JAY-Z, 53, who also has his own place...
Jennifer Hudson and John Legend Duet 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' for Her Talk Show's 100th Episode
The powerhouse vocalists also spoke about their shared statuses as EGOT winners Jennifer Hudson and John Legend's powerful voices have joined together for a soulful duet! During the 100th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, the 44-year-old "All of Me" singer-songwriter presented Hudson, 41, with flowers before sitting for an interview and playing the piano as they duetted a rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water." "I know you very famously played the great Aretha Franklin, and she did a wonderful version of this song. I like to do this...
Lil Wayne Wears MSCHF Big Red Boots in Viral Photo
Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to wear those insanely popular MSCHF Big Red Boots. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Lil Wayne was photographed rocking those infamous big red boots on his music video set with NLE Choppa. In one viral photo, Tunechi is dressed in a long white shirt, striped yellow-and-black baggy shorts and on his feet are the MSCHF's Big Red Boots that are everywhere it seems.
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Lessons Of Alopecia At Centre Of Oscars 2022 Slap Scandal
Jada Pinkett Smith has addressed the issue at the heart of the Slap – the sound that echoed around the world almost a year ago at the 2022 Oscars, when her husband Will Smith took to the stage after comedian Chris Rock made a joke targeted at Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair. Pinkett Smith has broken her silence on the subject to tell the UK’s Guardian how she felt about her autoimmune disease, and the alopecia that comes with it, becoming the subject of a global scandal. She says now: “I learned a lot about detachment. And I learned a...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored at Celebration of Life Service
Boss's wife Allison Holker Boss, their children and more loved ones including Ellen DeGeneres, Wayne Brady and Loni Love gathered together to reflect on the beloved dancer's legacy Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's loved ones honored him at an emotional celebration of life service on Saturday in Los Angeles. Wife Allison Holker Boss and the couple's children welcomed his friends and fellow artists to pay tribute to the dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ–turned–producer in an afternoon full of dance, prayer and fond memories. Among the speakers to share their thoughts and love for Stephen...
HipHopDX.com
Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Queen Latifah & More React To Death Of De La Soul's Trugoy The Dove
Trugoy the Dove’s death has been met with shock and sadness from across the Hip Hop community, with Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Queen Latifah and many more mourning the tragic news. Trugoy (a.k.a. Dave a.k.a. Plug Two) — who was one-third of the legendary De La Soul — passed away...
HipHopDX.com
2Pac’s Estate Reportedly Gearing Up To Release Four Unreleased Records
2Pac‘s estate is reportedly gearing up to put out four previously unreleased tracks from the late rapper as part of a Greatest Hits album. The news arrives via 2Pac’s “only official fan page,” which wrote on Instagram that the album “will consist of previously released recordings from the ‘2Pacalypse Now’ period to Pac’s ‘Thug Life’ period with 4 previously unreleased Pre-Death Row tracks.”
