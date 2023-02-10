Top 25 roundup: Loyola Marymount tops No. 15 Saint Mary’s in OT

Cam Shelton scored all of his career-high 31 points after halftime and Loyola Marymount rallied from a 16-point deficit on Thursday night to record a 78-74 overtime victory against No. 15 Saint Mary’s in West Coast Conference play in Los Angeles.

Shelton converted a tiebreaking three-point play to give the Lions a 74-71 lead with 52.7 seconds to play as they snapped a 21-game losing skid vs. Saint Mary’s. It marked Loyola Marymount’s second win in the past 34 meetings with the Gaels.

It also was the second huge upset of the season for the Lions (17-9, 7-5 WCC). Loyola Marymount beat then-No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67 on Jan. 19 in Spokane, Wash.

On Thursday, Logan Johnson scored a career-high 31 points and Aidan Mahaney added 24 for Saint Mary’s (21-5, 10-1), which had a 12-game winning streak halted. Alex Ducas scored 10 points.

No. 1 Purdue 87, Iowa 73

Braden Smith tallied a career-high 24 points to lead the top-ranked Boilermakers over the visiting Hawkeyes in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten Conference) got themselves back on track after a loss at Indiana last Saturday snapped a nine-game winning streak. Zach Edey totaled 14 points and 14 rebounds to extend his streak of double-digit-scoring games to 41. Edey also blocked five shots.

The Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6) had a three-game winning streak halted. Kris Murray led Iowa with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting, though Purdue limited Iowa to just 29.4 percent (10-for-34) shooting from the field in the first half. The Hawkeyes made just one of their first 10 attempts from 3-point range.

No. 4 Arizona 85, Cal 62

Azuolas Tubelis posted his 11th double-double and the Wildcats pulled away from the Bears for a victory in Berkeley, Calif.

Tubelis finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead Arizona (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12) to its seventh consecutive victory. But it wasn’t a complete stroll against the last-place Bears (3-21, 2-11), who took their 10th loss in a row.

Sam Alajiki scored 12 points to lead Cal, which fell to Arizona for the 13th consecutive meeting. Lars Thiemann had 10 points and eight rebounds.

No. 7 UCLA 62, Oregon State 47

Amari Bailey scored a career-best 24 points to lead the Bruins to an easy victory over the Beavers in Corvallis, Ore.

Jaylen Clark added 16 points and three steals for UCLA (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12), which won its third consecutive game. Jaime Jaquez Jr. collected 12 rebounds but scored just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Jordan Pope scored 17 points for Oregon State (9-16, 3-11), which has dropped three straight games and 10 of its past 12.

No. 16 Gonzaga 99, San Francisco 81

Rasir Bolton scored 23 points as the Bulldogs reached the 20-win plateau for the 26th consecutive season with a victory against San Francisco in Spokane, Wash.

The Bulldogs (20-5, 9-2 West Coast Conference) got 21 points from Drew Timme, who moved into the conference’s all-time top 10 for scoring. Gonzaga’s run of 20-win seasons is the second-longest current streak in NCAA Division I to Kansas’ 32 in a row.

Khalil Shabazz led San Francisco (15-12, 4-8) with 25 points and seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Dons from taking their third consecutive defeat.

