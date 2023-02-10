Read full article on original website
Related
Racist incident at East Bay middle school prompts NAACP response
CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — Last week, a student at Diablo View Middle School distributed cotton balls on campus as a joke to mock Black History Month. But school district leaders were not made aware of it until this week. The racist incident at the Clayton middle school prompted a response from the East County NAACP. […]
Racist joke involving cotton balls roils Bay Area school
Officials say the racist joke was aimed at making fun of Black History Month.
Daily Californian
Possession of ammunition reported in MLK Jr. Student Union
UCPD officers found an individual in possession of handgun ammunition inside UC Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union building Wednesday, according to UCPD Lt. Nicholas Hernandez. Officers responded to a report of disturbance at the building at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 8, Hernandez stated in an email....
Teen arrested after BART rider assaulted, pepper sprayed, robbed
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend after allegedly assaulting and pepper spraying a rider and stealing their scooter, according to the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. BART police said the boy was one of several juveniles involved in the incident. The teens assaulted and pepper sprayed a rider on […]
NBC Bay Area
Oakland's New Discipline Committee to Consider Fate of Suspended Police Chief
Oakland's newly formed discipline committee is scheuled to meet Monday night to consider the fate of suspended police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. The city's police commission formed the committee last month to determine whether or not Armstrong should be punished further for his alleged mishandling of an officer's misconduct. The police...
contracosta.news
Brentwood Councilwoman Shoots Back at “Poor Losers” and Unprofessional Bullies
During the more than 3-hour special city council meeting, Brentwood City Councilmember Pa’tanisha Pierson shot back at public commenters who offered up untrue comments and innuendos. At the meeting, a member of the public accused the council jumping to the wrong conclusion of Councilmember Jovita Mendoza claiming she is...
KTVU FOX 2
Student's 'racist' joke at East Bay school mocks Black History Month with cotton balls
DIABLO, Calif. - A student brought cotton balls to Diablo View Middle School allegedly to mock the celebrations of Black History Month, school officials said. Superintendent of the Mt. United Diablo School District Dr. Adam Clark shared a letter sent to parents about the "racist" incident that occurred at one of their schools.
rwcpulse.com
BLM protestors march through Menlo Park, demand end to police brutality in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
Holding up signs and fists, dozens of protestors on Saturday afternoon rallied against police brutality in Menlo Center’s courtyard. As demonstrators chanted a call-and-response—”Who’s lives matter?” and “Black Lives Matter”'—on El Camino Real’s sidewalk, cars blared their horns in support. Oakland-based...
NBC Bay Area
Walnut Creek Police Investigate Incident at Las Lomas High School
Officers responded to Las Lomas High School Friday to investigate unconfirmed reports of an active shooter, police said. Responding officers conducted a search of the campus and found no evidence of any crime. Police were working with school staff to release students for the day. No other information was immediately...
KTVU FOX 2
Two adults arrested for allegedly jumping in fight at East Bay middle school
SAN PABLO, Calif. - Two adults were arrested Monday for allegedly jumping into a fight involving students at a San Pablo middle school. Keiry Huezo told KTVU that her daughter, a 7th grader at Helms Middle School, was seen on video being pounded by four people inside a girl's restroom.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in Vallejo for shining laser at CHP helicopter
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police arrested a suspect in Vallejo where someone is accused of shining a laser at a CHP helicopter. Video of the incident was posted on social media. The CHP said it happened late Saturday night, and their helicopter crew was flashed by a green laser several times.
Suspect's brother, neighbors and local leaders speak out after explosion in Sunset District
A home explosion that rocked the Sunset District and killed one woman has left the community with more questions than answers. A private town hall to address the impacts of the explosion is now on the books.
East Bay cyclists ‘doored' by drivers in targeted attacks
A bicyclist group based in the East Bay says several of its members have been targeted by cars on recent group rides, according to a statement from East Bay Bike Party.
Police searching Walnut Creek high school after unconfirmed shooter report
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department conducted a search at Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek after unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus Friday afternoon. Police said they found no evidence of a shooter at the school. Police are on scene on the 1400 block of South Main […]
'Be Careful Out At Night' Stockton Police Chief Warned Residents
The police in Stockton, California are beginning to notice a concerning trend. This trend is concerning a relatively recent uptick in crime in the area. Now, they are urging residents to practice caution when they go outside. This is after the officers working together noticed a pattern in the way the attacks unfolded.
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Feb. 6 through 12, 2023
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Feb. 12, 2023) — ’Tis the season: Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit by checking out a new mural in downtown Concord. One of the volunteer artists named the vibrant rabbit “Riley” in honor of a beloved pet. In a nod to another February holiday, the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office is offering “destination weddings” on Valentine’s Day at the Cobra Museum in Martinez. Now that’s love, American-style. This month also brings a plethora of movie options. Columnist Jeff Mellinger praises the performances of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in “Banshees of Inisherin.” Of “Women Talking,” he writes: “Though the subject matter is not for everyone, the film deserves to be seen.”
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Cyclists Say They've Been Intentionally Targeted by Drivers
Several cyclists in three East Bay cities say they were intentionally targeted by drivers, leaving them injured and some even hospitalized. All incidents happened back to back in the course of three days. While the motive is not clear, cyclists believe these are targeted attacks meant to both scare and injure those in the cycling community.
KTVU FOX 2
Group of drivers 'dooring' East Bay bicyclists, 2 hospitalized with serious injuries
OAKLAND, Calif. - A number of bicyclists have reported being targeted by a group of drivers from Thursday through Saturday in Oakland, Emeryville, and Berkeley; attacks that left two seriously injured, according to members of the East Bay Bike Party. Members and victims alleged the driver would speed alongside bicyclists...
crimevoice.com
Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies
San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
contracosta.news
Feb 3-9: Pleasant Hill Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pleasant Hill Police Calls reported between February 3-9 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pleasant Hill. 2/4 – Starbridge ct: STATES TWO OF HIS VEHS BURG’D CAR ALARM WENT OFF 15 AGO, JUST NOW CALLING STATES HE WAS CASING NBRHOOD HIMSELF BEFORE, WANTS A PD REPORT. HIS VEH’S ARE PARKED IN THE OLD BOYSCOUTS PK LOT. RP STANDING BY. 08 WHI BMW 4DR AND GRY 14 BMW CP, WINDOW SMASH ON BOTH. NO SUS INFO.
Comments / 1