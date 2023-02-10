ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

KRON4 News

Racist incident at East Bay middle school prompts NAACP response

CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — Last week, a student at Diablo View Middle School distributed cotton balls on campus as a joke to mock Black History Month. But school district leaders were not made aware of it until this week. The racist incident at the Clayton middle school prompted a response from the East County NAACP. […]
CLAYTON, CA
Daily Californian

Possession of ammunition reported in MLK Jr. Student Union

UCPD officers found an individual in possession of handgun ammunition inside UC Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union building Wednesday, according to UCPD Lt. Nicholas Hernandez. Officers responded to a report of disturbance at the building at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 8, Hernandez stated in an email....
NBC Bay Area

Oakland's New Discipline Committee to Consider Fate of Suspended Police Chief

Oakland's newly formed discipline committee is scheuled to meet Monday night to consider the fate of suspended police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. The city's police commission formed the committee last month to determine whether or not Armstrong should be punished further for his alleged mishandling of an officer's misconduct. The police...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Walnut Creek Police Investigate Incident at Las Lomas High School

Officers responded to Las Lomas High School Friday to investigate unconfirmed reports of an active shooter, police said. Responding officers conducted a search of the campus and found no evidence of any crime. Police were working with school staff to release students for the day. No other information was immediately...
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested in Vallejo for shining laser at CHP helicopter

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police arrested a suspect in Vallejo where someone is accused of shining a laser at a CHP helicopter. Video of the incident was posted on social media. The CHP said it happened late Saturday night, and their helicopter crew was flashed by a green laser several times.
VALLEJO, CA
MC

'Be Careful Out At Night' Stockton Police Chief Warned Residents

The police in Stockton, California are beginning to notice a concerning trend. This trend is concerning a relatively recent uptick in crime in the area. Now, they are urging residents to practice caution when they go outside. This is after the officers working together noticed a pattern in the way the attacks unfolded.
STOCKTON, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Feb. 6 through 12, 2023

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Feb. 12, 2023) — ’Tis the season: Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit by checking out a new mural in downtown Concord. One of the volunteer artists named the vibrant rabbit “Riley” in honor of a beloved pet. In a nod to another February holiday, the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office is offering “destination weddings” on Valentine’s Day at the Cobra Museum in Martinez. Now that’s love, American-style. This month also brings a plethora of movie options. Columnist Jeff Mellinger praises the performances of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in “Banshees of Inisherin.” Of “Women Talking,” he writes: “Though the subject matter is not for everyone, the film deserves to be seen.”
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Cyclists Say They've Been Intentionally Targeted by Drivers

Several cyclists in three East Bay cities say they were intentionally targeted by drivers, leaving them injured and some even hospitalized. All incidents happened back to back in the course of three days. While the motive is not clear, cyclists believe these are targeted attacks meant to both scare and injure those in the cycling community.
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies

San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
SAN JOSE, CA
contracosta.news

Feb 3-9: Pleasant Hill Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Pleasant Hill Police Calls reported between February 3-9 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pleasant Hill. 2/4 – Starbridge ct: STATES TWO OF HIS VEHS BURG’D CAR ALARM WENT OFF 15 AGO, JUST NOW CALLING STATES HE WAS CASING NBRHOOD HIMSELF BEFORE, WANTS A PD REPORT. HIS VEH’S ARE PARKED IN THE OLD BOYSCOUTS PK LOT. RP STANDING BY. 08 WHI BMW 4DR AND GRY 14 BMW CP, WINDOW SMASH ON BOTH. NO SUS INFO.
PLEASANT HILL, CA

