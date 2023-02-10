CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Feb. 12, 2023) — ’Tis the season: Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit by checking out a new mural in downtown Concord. One of the volunteer artists named the vibrant rabbit “Riley” in honor of a beloved pet. In a nod to another February holiday, the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office is offering “destination weddings” on Valentine’s Day at the Cobra Museum in Martinez. Now that’s love, American-style. This month also brings a plethora of movie options. Columnist Jeff Mellinger praises the performances of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in “Banshees of Inisherin.” Of “Women Talking,” he writes: “Though the subject matter is not for everyone, the film deserves to be seen.”

CONCORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO