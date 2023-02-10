Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Music Festival Planned for Gadsden in MayBrad LedbetterGadsden, AL
Ancient Hercules Statue Discovered While Repairing SewersPrateek DasguptaRome, GA
Alamogordo Cheerleading Tiger Boys Beat Gadsden Tiger Signs and WrestlingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
Related
weisradio.com
Skyline girls sink Cedar Bluff with 16 3-pointers in Class 1A girls sub-regional action
SKYLINE – Class 1A, No. 2 Skyline sank 16 3-pointers in a 79-27 girls basketball sub-regional win over Cedar Bluff on Monday. Kaina King led the Lady Vikings with 29 points, all in the first half, including seven treys. Blakely Stucky rang for 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Brinlee Potts posted seven points. Audra Bellomy and Kenzie Manning both scored six points on a pair of treys apiece. Sage Lewis also finished with six points.
weisradio.com
Pisgah ends Sand Rock girls’ basketball season again in sub-regional, 93-67
SAND ROCK – For the third straight year, the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats met Pisgah in sub-regional basketball action. The past two years have been on the road, but Monday night the Lady Wildcats finally got the Lady Eagles at home. Despite a 34-point outing by Katelyn StClair, including...
weisradio.com
Ider surges in second half past Collinsville for 65-46 girls sub-regional win
IDER – Despite a game-high 30-point outing from Tyla Tatum, the Collinsville Lady Panthers’ basketball season ended at Ider in sub-regional action on Monday. The final was 65-46. Makinley Traylor led the Lady Hornets with 26 points, including a 16-of-19 performance from the free-throw line. She was 12-of-14 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. Cambree Chapman, Kenzie Smith and Addisyn Heard each scored eight points. Julie Mavity finished with six points.
weisradio.com
Talladega holds off ‘resilient’ Lady Warriors, 50-46
CENTRE – The game plan first-year girls basketball coach Richard Barton had for the Cherokee County Lady Warriors against the Talladega Lady Tigers in their Class 4A sub-regional game sounded simple enough. Put a body on Trinity Webb and box her out. That proved to be easier said than...
weisradio.com
Sand Rock boys survive Fyffe’s 3-point barrage to win Class 2A, Area 12 title
SAND ROCK – Friday night was one final opportunity for eight Sand Rock senior boys basketball players to have the honor of cutting down a piece of the net from their own goal. Senior point guard Jacob StClair said he puts his strands in a clear picture frame. Senior...
weisradio.com
Gadsden State Baller Top Scorer in the Country
Gadsden, Ala.— Gadsden State Community College basketball player Kintavious Dozier has hit two major milestones. He recently moved past the 1,000-point mark during his time at Gadsden State, and he is the top scorer among National Junior College Athletic Association Division I teams. Interviews with Dozier can be scheduled...
weisradio.com
Another $50 Tagged Fish Caught
Randy Holcomb of Centre and his fishing partner Michael collected 50 dollars from the WLIA’s Crappie Rodeo on Saturday. He caught his fish off a private dock using live shad in the Cowen Creek area. Get your Rodeo Badge at participating merchants around Weiss Lake. Since the beginning of...
15th Annual Chili & Jerky Cook-Off
Anniston, AL – On Sunday, February 19th Wingmen MC, Calhoun County will host the 15th Annual Chili & Jerky Cook-Off. This event starts at noon at 3304 Alexandria Rd, Anniston, AL 36201. All proceeds benefit for CAMP SEALE HARRIS SUGAR FALLS DAY CAMP / Southeastern Diabetes Education Services.
weisradio.com
Friday 02/10 – Collision in Cedar Bluff
A two-vehicle collision on Alabama Highway 9 took place in Cherokee County Friday morning. The wreck – which involved a Toyota Camry and what appeared to be an Enterprise moving van – occurred near the Country Store at around 8:50am. The driver of the van was unhurt and...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 2/06/2023 to 2/12/2023
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 2/06/2023 to 2/12/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1068 calls for service. There were 72 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 74 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were seven felony arrests. There were 25 misdemeanor arrests. There were 12 traffic accidents, 283 traffic stops, and 71 traffic citations. 28 warrants were served. There were seven animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
weisradio.com
Cherokee Rose Garden Club Meets Thursday
Local Herbalist Darrell Patton will be speaking this Thursday (February 16th), at the Cherokee Rose Garden Club meeting. That takes place at 10:00am in the Community Room on the campus of Gadsden State Cherokee.
weisradio.com
Two Hurt in Single-Vehicle Accident Sunday Night
Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle accident in DeKalb County Sunday Night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency accident report, both the driver – listed as a female from Attalla, and a juvenile passenger – were reportedly injured in the mishap, involving a 2000 Chevy Blazer.
tourcounsel.com
Quintard Mall | Shopping mall in Oxford, Alabama
Quintard Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Oxford, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1970 and expanded in 2000, it has 720,000 square feet (67,000 m2) of retail space. Quintard Mall's anchor stores are Dillard's and JCPenney, the mall also has a movie theatre, AmStar 12 Cinemas. Quintard Mall...
Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
southerntorch.com
June Jam Returns
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- The supergroup Alabama was presented the V.I. Prewtt Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet on Tuesday, February 7. Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and Lisa Cook, widow of the late Jeff Cook, accepted the award and shocked the audience by announcing that on June 3, the June Jam would be returning to Fort Payne. The concert will be part of the Fan Appreciation Days that is scheduled for June 1-4, 2023.
Ga. families stock up at stores before potential snowfall
While roads were clear Friday night, some families stocked up at the store before possible snowfall over the weekend.
wvtm13.com
Family issues reward to help find missing Anniston man
ANNISTON, Ala. — The Anniston Police Department has issued amessage from the family of Deangelo “Dee” Allen which is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his location. He was last heard from around 5 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022, and last seen in the...
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
Jacksonville Police are Investigating a Shooting That Occurred Near JSU’s Campus
Jacksonville, AL – Jacksonville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near JSU’s campus. Please be on the lookout for a white Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows driven by a black male wearing a brown hoodie. Any information please contact Jacksonville Police Department at: 256-435-6448, JSUPD at 256-782-5050, or submit at tip on the Cocky Watch app.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, February 10th, 2023
Chris Hunter, 42 of Centre – Probation Revocation (x7);. James Hancock. 30 of Fort Dale, Alabama – Alias Writ of Arrest/Sexual Abuse;. Andrew Chandler, 44 of Cedar Bluff – Non-Support/Child;. Ted Sweat, 45 of Leesburg – Court Order;. and. Ashley Bice, 31 of Steele – Court...
Comments / 1