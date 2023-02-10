Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 2/06/2023 to 2/12/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1068 calls for service. There were 72 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 74 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were seven felony arrests. There were 25 misdemeanor arrests. There were 12 traffic accidents, 283 traffic stops, and 71 traffic citations. 28 warrants were served. There were seven animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO