Columbus, OH

Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 64, No. 1 Purdue 58

When it comes to facing a top-ranked team in the country, usually, the result of any contest is either a blowout or close game — nothing in between. Whether it be the crowd, adrenal, or mojo, something allows one team to play its best brand of basketball of the season, or the other to not play any games.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Daily Northwestern

Wrestling: Northwestern sweeps Purdue dual 30-12

Northwestern left West Lafayette, Indiana with a full sweep against Purdue (4-11, 0-8 Big Ten), making for a 30-12 victorious final dual meet Sunday. The Boilermakers’ only 12 points in Holloway Gymnasium came from two forfeits – 125 and 141 lbs. – picked up by Purdue’s redshirt sophomore Matt Ramos and graduate student Parker Filius, respectively.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern Hillel hosts Mega Shabbat for first time since 2020

Hundreds of NU community members gathered in the Norris University Center Friday night to eat food and enjoy a musical performance at Northwestern’s first Mega Shabbat event since 2020. Hillel invited students of all faiths and cultural backgrounds to the event, which featured optional Reform, Conservative and Orthodox services...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Fire on Washington Street injures one

A fire on the fourth floor of a multi-residential building at 725 Washington St. injured one resident Monday. The Evanston Fire Department responded to reports of smoke odor and fire alarms at about 4 p.m., and first responders extinguished the fire in less than 20 minutes. The department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Community celebrates opening of new Cook County commissioner’s office

Residents and local leaders celebrated the opening of Cook County’s new 13th District commissioner’s office Sunday afternoon. Located next to the corner of Sherman Avenue and Main Street, the office will be first-term Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita’s main outreach center to people in the county’s 13th District, which stretches from Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood to Evanston. Morita was elected in November.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Daily Northwestern

EPD responds to shooting near Ashland Avenue, Payne Street

Content warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence. Evanston Police Department responded to a shooting near Ashland Avenue and Payne Street on Sunday afternoon. Slightly after 4 p.m., EPD arrived and took the suspect, a Gurnee resident, into custody, according to an EPD news release. The person who was shot suffered a minor hand injury but was not hospitalized, the release said.
EVANSTON, IL

