NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Analysts See Short-Term Strength, Long-Term ‘Generational Shift' in Copper Prices

"Copper is typically used as a construction metal for wiring for building, wiring for machinery and what not, but if we look at the decarbonization net zero energy transition trend, copper is the new oil," Al Chu, who manages the BNY Mellon Natural Resources fund, told CNBC. Saxo Bank Head...
C. Heslop

Dollar Tree Increases Prices More

Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ukraine Plots Post-War Rebuilding Effort With JPMorgan Chase as Economic Advisor

JPMorgan will tap its debt capital markets operations, payments, and commercial banking and infrastructure investing expertise to help the country stabilize its economy and credit rating, manage its funds, and advance its digital adoption, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Of particular importance is advising the nation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch Now: ETF Edge on Gauging Recession Risks With Actively-Managed Strategies

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

British Semiconductor Bosses Threaten to Move Overseas as U.S. and EU Splurge on Chips

U.K. semiconductor bosses are pleading with the government for subsidies amid fears that some chip firms will be forced to move overseas. The U.S. and EU have announced multibillion-dollar packages aimed at boosting domestic chip production, and industry executives worry the lack of a similar strategy from the U.K. is harming the country's competitiveness.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lidar Makers Ouster and Velodyne Complete Their Merger, Creating a Sector Powerhouse

Ouster and Velodyne have merged into a new company that will retain the Ouster name. Ouster's CEO, Angus Pacala, will lead the new company, while Velodyne's CEO, Ted Tewksbury, will chair its board of directors. The merger creates a lidar powerhouse with more than 850 customers and about $315 million...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

India's Largest Insurer LIC Says It May Review Stake in Adani After Management Meeting

Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Twilio to Lay Off About 1,500 Employees, Or 17% of Its Workforce

Twilio on Monday announced plans to cut about 1,500 employees, or around 17% of its workforce, according to a blog post shared on the company's website. The announcement came after the company already laid off around 11% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan in September. Twilio had...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's Tech Giants Are Launching ChatGPT Clones — and Beijing Is Watching Closely

Chinese technology giants from Alibaba to Baidu have announced their intentions to launch ChatGPT-style products. But announcements from China's biggest firms have not declared they are working on a free-for-all ChatGPT-esque chatbot, a move which could worry Beijing, which heavily censors internet content. Instead, companies have spoken about the technology...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Turkey-Syria Reconstruction Costs to Come to ‘Billions of Dollars,' World Bank Says

Turkish and Syrian reconstruction efforts in the wake of devastating twin earthquakes last week will cost "in the billions of dollars," according to Ferid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for Middle East and North Africa. The World Bank has already pledged roughly $1.8 billion of funding for Ankara and is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The 15 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Are Growing the Fastest — None Are in New York Or California

The median price for single-family homes in the U.S. dropped by $19,400 in the last three months of 2022, although prices for the year were up 4% overall, new data reveals. While home-price growth decreased, prices were still elevated in 90% of the 186 metro areas examined by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Of those, almost a fifth had double-digit price increases, primarily in the South.
