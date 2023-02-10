Read full article on original website
Related
Analysts See Short-Term Strength, Long-Term ‘Generational Shift' in Copper Prices
"Copper is typically used as a construction metal for wiring for building, wiring for machinery and what not, but if we look at the decarbonization net zero energy transition trend, copper is the new oil," Al Chu, who manages the BNY Mellon Natural Resources fund, told CNBC. Saxo Bank Head...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
Ukraine Plots Post-War Rebuilding Effort With JPMorgan Chase as Economic Advisor
JPMorgan will tap its debt capital markets operations, payments, and commercial banking and infrastructure investing expertise to help the country stabilize its economy and credit rating, manage its funds, and advance its digital adoption, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Of particular importance is advising the nation...
Watch Now: ETF Edge on Gauging Recession Risks With Actively-Managed Strategies
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
British Semiconductor Bosses Threaten to Move Overseas as U.S. and EU Splurge on Chips
U.K. semiconductor bosses are pleading with the government for subsidies amid fears that some chip firms will be forced to move overseas. The U.S. and EU have announced multibillion-dollar packages aimed at boosting domestic chip production, and industry executives worry the lack of a similar strategy from the U.K. is harming the country's competitiveness.
Lidar Makers Ouster and Velodyne Complete Their Merger, Creating a Sector Powerhouse
Ouster and Velodyne have merged into a new company that will retain the Ouster name. Ouster's CEO, Angus Pacala, will lead the new company, while Velodyne's CEO, Ted Tewksbury, will chair its board of directors. The merger creates a lidar powerhouse with more than 850 customers and about $315 million...
India's Largest Insurer LIC Says It May Review Stake in Adani After Management Meeting
Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
Twilio to Lay Off About 1,500 Employees, Or 17% of Its Workforce
Twilio on Monday announced plans to cut about 1,500 employees, or around 17% of its workforce, according to a blog post shared on the company's website. The announcement came after the company already laid off around 11% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan in September. Twilio had...
China's Tech Giants Are Launching ChatGPT Clones — and Beijing Is Watching Closely
Chinese technology giants from Alibaba to Baidu have announced their intentions to launch ChatGPT-style products. But announcements from China's biggest firms have not declared they are working on a free-for-all ChatGPT-esque chatbot, a move which could worry Beijing, which heavily censors internet content. Instead, companies have spoken about the technology...
Turkey-Syria Reconstruction Costs to Come to ‘Billions of Dollars,' World Bank Says
Turkish and Syrian reconstruction efforts in the wake of devastating twin earthquakes last week will cost "in the billions of dollars," according to Ferid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for Middle East and North Africa. The World Bank has already pledged roughly $1.8 billion of funding for Ankara and is...
The 15 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Are Growing the Fastest — None Are in New York Or California
The median price for single-family homes in the U.S. dropped by $19,400 in the last three months of 2022, although prices for the year were up 4% overall, new data reveals. While home-price growth decreased, prices were still elevated in 90% of the 186 metro areas examined by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Of those, almost a fifth had double-digit price increases, primarily in the South.
Chinese E-Commerce Giant PDD Splashes on Super Bowl Ad for Its Temu U.S. Shopping Site
Temu, the U.S. shopping app owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings Inc., aired a commercial during the Super Bowl. It is rare for a Chinese firm to buy a Super Bowl ad spot, which cost millions of dollars. But Temu's effort highlights its ambition to crack the U.S. e-commerce...
US Military Shoots Down ‘Unidentified Object' Over Lake Huron, 3rd This Week
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
