Here are Some Food Deals for the Big Game on Sunday

Here are some food deals to use for the big game on Sunday.

7-Eleven: Order through the 7NOW delivery app to get a free large pizza on Feb. 12 for the big game. You can choose an Extreme Meat, Cheese, Pepperoni or Breakfast pizza.

Applebee’s: Score 20 free boneless wings at Applebee’s with any delivery or to-go order over $40 on Feb. 12. Pick from one of six sauces: Classic Buffalo (our favorite), Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, and Honey Pepper. Use the code BIGGAME23 at checkout when ordering online or through the Applebee’s app.

Arby’s: Get two menu items for just $6 on Feb.12. Pick from Arby’s Crispy Fish Sandwich, Classic Beef n’ Cheddar, White Cheddar Mac and Cheese, or Premium nine-piece Chicken Nuggets.

Auntie Anne’s: Pretzels are a classic for any game day. From now through April 30, you can get a free Original Pretzel when you buy Mini Pretzel Dogs and a drink.

Blaze Pizza: Just for Feb. 12, Blaze Pizza has a $9.95 deal for a large one-topping pizza, applicable to online orders for both delivery or takeout.

Bonchon: Bonchon has arguably one of the crispiest Korean fried chickens in the industry. Get 50 wings (choose between the classic soy garlic or opt for the spicy sauce) for $65 at participating locations. Deal is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Pre-order a big game pick-up order of over $25 to get six free traditional or boneless wings on your next visit. You must be a Blazin’ Rewards Member to get this deal, which is only available at participating locations. Orders must be placed from Feb. 6 through Feb. 11 to apply.

Cicis Pizza: Cici’s made it easy for you and has three Party Starter Packs to order from for Sunday’s big game. The first is a $28-deal that includes two giant one-topping pizzas and your choice of either 20 cinnamon rolls or 16 pieces of cheesy bread. The popper pack ($27) includes two giant one-topping pizzas with 12 poppers. Last but not least, a $34-deal with two giant one-topping pizzas and a choice of bone-in or boneless wings. The three deals are available from now through Feb. 12.

Cinnabon : Order anything through the app from Feb. 12 through 19 to get free delivery on your orders.

Dave & Busters: If you need a screen to watch the big game, head to Dave & Busters. Pints of Miller Lite, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Coors Light will all be $2.99.

Domino’s : Domino’s just released loaded tots to their menu, just in time for the Sunday game. They come in three varieties: Philly Cheese Steak, Cheddar Bacon and Melty 3-Cheese. Best part is, you can use Domino’s Mix & Match Deal to try out this new menu: choose any two or more menu items for $6.99 on takeout and delivery orders made online.

Home Chef: If you’re staying in and planning to cook, Home Chef can give you an easy way to do it with discounts on their foods at Kroger stores nationwide. Get $1 off wings, $2 off ready-to-cook appetizers and 50 cents off pizza on Feb. 12.

Hungry Howie’s: Come Feb. 12, get two one-topping large pizzas and Howie Bread for $23.99. Or, opt for the $6.99 mix-and-match deal where you can combine foods like pizzas and salad.

KFC: Grubhub+ members can get $7 off orders of $25 or more now through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Little Caesar’s: Pre-order your pizza from Little Caesar’s for exclusive perks and sweet food deals. Order one hour before the game (it starts at 6:30 EST), and you’ll get 30% off NFLShop.com. Your order will also unlock $2 off Caesar Wings and Classic Pepperoni Pizza with your purchase, plus 99-cent Crazy Bread.

Marco’s Pizza: The Medium Grande Feast is a special bundle of two medium one-topping pizzas, CheezyBread and a 2-liter Pepsi — all for $21.99. Use the code HD189 to snag this deal. If you’re hoping to just have pizza by itself, order a large Pepperoni Magnifico for just $9.99 using code PEPMAG. Both deals available on Feb. 12.

McAlister’s Deli: Let’s say you’re hosting and need some help with the food. McAlister’s Deli is offering new catering customers $25 off their first catering orders of $200 or more with the code FIRST23. The deal is so good that it’s extending through May 17, 2023.

Papa John’s: From now through March 5, get Papa John’s limited Ultimate Meats Pizza with the original or pan crust for $11. If you need a bread appetizer (or dessert depending on how you feel about bread), spend an extra $6 on the also limited Bacon Cheddar and Wisconsin Cheese Stuffed Cheesesticks.

Pizza Hut: Whether you’re eating alone or feeding a group, there are plenty of deals at Pizza Hut for the big game. Get their pizza melts with toppings and cheese for $6.99 or go all out with the Big Dinner Box that comes with two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and your choice of pasta or wings; you can switch out the sides for a third medium one-topping pizza too.

Pieology: Get $5 off orders of $30 or $10 off orders of $50 or more with the code BIGGAME5OFF or BIGGAME10OFF, respectively. The discount is available from Feb. 9 through Feb. 12 online.

Popeye’s: Popeyes Rewards members can earn 400 bonus points and score free fries and a pie on their next order when they spend at least $20 now through Feb. 12.

McDonald’s: Get a free 20-piece nugget added to a purchase of $15 more when you order McDonald’s through Doordash for delivery from Feb. 10 through Feb. 13 — just use the code KICKOFF.

Moe’s: For groups of four to six people, order Moe’s Southwest Grill Meal Kits for Sunday’s game. You can choose from a Taco, Fajita or Nacho Moe’s Meal Kit and reward members will get free chips and salsa (always), plus queso on each order.

Pollo Campero: Use the code SBCampero23 from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12 to get $5 off a purchase of $25 or more.

Schlotzsky’s: It’s never too late to become a reward member at Schlotzy’s. Football fans will have a chance to win 57 calzones (one a week for 57 weeks). All you have to do is follow their Facebook and Instagram to catch the promo code on Feb. 12 on their socials.

Sonic : From now through Valentine’s Day (keep this in mind for the few days after the big game), buy an entree at Sonic and get one free when ordering through the app.

Subway: On Feb. 12 only, get a free Footlong when you spend $25 or more at Subway on orders made through DoorDash.

Taco Bell: For the day after, Taco Bell is offering customers a free Bell Breakfast Box on orders of $15 made through Grubhub. The add-on will be automatically discounted at checkout. You can choose from three options: Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with Sausage, Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with Steak and the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with Bacon. Plus, you’ll get hash browns, a drink and two Cinnabon Delights.

Q’doba: Order Q’doba on Feb. 12 through Grubhub and get a free order of chips and dips automatically added to your order.

Wendy’s: From now through Feb. 12, get two of anything for just $6 — hamburgers, nuggets, drinks, etc. DoorDash users can also get $2 off any breakfast combo now through Feb 11. And for the big game day itself, users can get $4 off any Wendy’s DoorDash delivery order of over $20. If you’re still craving Wendy’s after, from Feb. 13 through Feb. 16, DashPass members that purchase Coke Zero will get $5 off orders over $20 — $3 off for non members.

