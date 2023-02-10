Open in App
Cheatham County, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Austin Timberlake,

6 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County.

Vintage Movie Night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17EgWm_0kijnbYc00
From SHEYEGIRL COFFEE CO. Facebook

Saturday, February 11, 2023

201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN

Enjoy this amazing classic film, Roman Holiday. You can purchase a movie ticket or upgrade to the Valentine’s Package which includes a homemade Valentine’s Dessert Tray of chocolate-covered strawberries and assorted treats. Regular Admission Ticket $6 or $20 for Valentine’s Package upgrade. Both include freshly popped popcorn. You must reserve your tickets online or in-store ahead of time.

Daytime Hit Songwriters Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IyNXg_0kijnbYc00
From 3rdandlindsley.com

Saturday, February 11, 2023

818 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN

Hear country music’s biggest songs and the stories behind them at Nashville’s only DAYTIME hit songwriters show. Purchase tickets here.

David Cook Concert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQGtB_0kijnbYc00
From franklintheatre.com

Saturday, February 11, 2023

419 Main St, Franklin, TN

Join David Cook at The Franklin Theatre for a special Acoustic Duo with a String Quartet – just in time for a romantic Valentine’s date night! Purchase tickets online.

Lady Raiders Basketball Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Egq0A_0kijnbYc00
From goblueraiders.com

Saturday, February 11, 2023

2650 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

The Lady Raiders take on UAB this weekend at 5 PM. Purchase tickets online.

Live Music at Brooklyn Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqRJx_0kijnbYc00
From brooklynbowl.com

Saturday, February 11, 2023

925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville, TN

Stephen Sanchez is an 18-year-old singer-songwriter from Northern California. Stephen has been writing songs for the last few years from his bedroom. He recently posted a video singing his original song, “Lady by the Sea,” on TikTok. After getting 2 million views and 480,000 likes on the video, he got a record deal from Republic Records. Stephen recently moved to Nashville, where he is currently recording his debut EP. Tickets can be reserved on the website.

The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

