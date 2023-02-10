ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibraltar, MI

Jefferson tops Carlson on criteria for fifth straight District title

By Ryan Loren, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Bears could sense it early.

With just a few matches remaining, Jefferson's wrestling team had a hunch that the winner of Thursday's District final against Gibraltar Carlson could be decided by a tiebreaker.

"I figured around the time 175 (pounds) came up, it was going to be pretty close," Jefferson senior John Allen said. "I figured it was going to come down to the wire."

Allen and his teammates quickly started doing the math. The list of tiebreakers runs through 17 different criteria, though ties rarely go past four or five before a winner is determined. Total matches won and most falls often make the difference.

"There's a whole a list," Allen said. "We knew what it was going in and so we were counting up the pins trying to figure out if we were good."

All of that work was for naught.

The early criteria determined the winner as Jefferson snapped a 34-34 deadlock to defeat the upset-minded Marauders and win its fifth straight District championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTCev_0kijnYrJ00

An unsportsmanlike penalty issued during a bout earlier in the final spelled defeat for Carlson.

"We just had the one unsportsmanlike," Carlson coach Lance Hassell said. "It's intense. It's tough. I'm usually trying to figure out who has more pins."

Carlson had hoped to surprise the Bears and their home crowd.

The match pitted the two league champions with Carlson winning the Downriver League and Jefferson the Huron League. But Jefferson was the more highly-rated squad.

"Oh they were definitely favored," Hassell said. "They were ranked most of the year. Today was probably the best we've performed all year. ... I think they thought they were going to blow us out a little bit. We made some moves in our lineup and we delivered.

"I wanted to beat them, but I'm proud of our kids."

Carlson led most of the way.

The Marauders opened the match 6-0 after a void at 132 and moved to 12-0 when Denim Gessner pinned Ryder Mulherin at 138.

Allen put Jefferson on the board with a second-period pin at 144 against Carlson's Josh Hales to make it 12-6.

"He was real tough," Allen said. "I took him down a couple times, but he kept fighting. Then I took him down straight to his back and got the fall."

The Marauders showed that kind of fight up and down the lineup.

Carlson responded with wins in the next three from Eddie Light (150), Zach Taylor (157), and Timmy Simons (165) to go up 25-6.

Allen said the Bears weren't concerned. There were points coming.

"I knew they were going to be tough so we had to stay working, get bonus points and not get pinned. We were still in it," Allen said. "I figured 106, 113, 120 we would come up pretty big, and we did,"

Malachi Pribyl earned a pin at 175, Seth Minney had a major decision at 190, and Nathan Masserant got a 20-second pin at 215 for Jefferson before Carlson's Ben Przytula won at heavyweight.

Daniel Allen (106), Tyler Vanderpool (113), and Issac Masserant (120) added more wins for the Bears, who led 34-31 with one match to go.

Carlson's JR Wallace won a 6-3 decision to make it 34-34 as both teams and spectators waited for a conclusion from the officials.

"We wrestled good, wrestled smart, stayed composed and that's how we won off criteria," Allen said.

Jefferson advanced to the finals after defeating Airport 60-24 in the semifinals. Jefferson's Mulherin started the night with a quick pin, but every other bout was decided by a void.

It was not the ideal way to start the District, admitted Jefferson coach Ryan Nadeau.

"A lot of times you need a match to get going, so it was tough to be put in that spot," Nadeau said. "But we just overcome things.

"We faced a lot of adversity and showed all the hard work we've been putting in the last few weeks. These kids have been busting their butts and it showed tonight. They didn't stop wrestling, they kept coming, and good things happened for them."

Carlson defeated New Boston Huron 33-32 in the night's other semifinal.

Kyle Steinert won a 6-1 decision at 120 pounds over Huron's Braylon Biette in the final match to give the Marauders the win by a single point.

"They beat us with bonus points tonight," Huron coach Logan Ritchie said. "We knew it was going to be close. Every point mattered."

Other winners for Carlson were Benett Szucs (106), Diesel Gessner (132), Taylor (150), Simons (165), Brendan Mitchell (190), and Przytula (285).

Huron earned victories from Carson Gemmel (113), Jason Downs (126), Josh Hubbard (138), Josh Graybeal (144), Drew Ladach (157), Daniel Hubbard (175), and Wyatt Marentette (215).

"Our record last year was 11-13 and we were 21-6 this year. It was a massive turnaround," Ritchie said. "I'm proud of our kids. I'm proud of the way we competed."

