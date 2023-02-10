Open in App
Wilson County Source

Nashville Sounds Introduce New Fan Club For 2023 Season

By Source Staff,

6 days ago

From MiLB.com

The Nashville Sounds introduced Cheerio’s Club, a fan club for dogs and their humans, led by Cheerio, the team’s Chief Comfort Officer. Cheerio is an English Cream Golden Retriever, and his job is to interact and provide comfort to Sounds fans. He can be found roaming the concourse on gamedays.

Cheerio’s Club – $75

  • Three (3) ticket vouchers for human and dog for any Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday game during the season (except July 4).
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds collapsible dog bowl.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds lick pad.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds rope toy.
  • Membership Card (allows a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop).

Booster’s Buddies presented by First Horizon (for ages 12 and under) and Silver Sounds presented by Amerigroup (for ages 55 and over) also return to the Sounds fan clubs’ lineup.

Booster’s Buddies presented by First Horizon – $35

  • Six (6) General Admission ticket vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game (except July 4) and two (2) General Admission ticket vouchers for Booster’s Birthday on April 12.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds water bottle.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds pencil pouch.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds laundry bag.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds clear bag.
  • Membership Card (allows front-of-the-line access for postgame Kids Run the Bases every Sunday and a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop).

Silver Sounds presented by Amerigroup – $35

  • Six (6) Select Section ticket vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game (except July 4) and two (2) Select Section ticket vouchers to Senior Night on April 26.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds pill case.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds water bottle.
  • One (1) Silver Sounds T-shirt.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds clear bag.
  • Membership Card (allows a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop).

All fan clubs include ticket vouchers and several Sounds-themed collector items. They can be purchased online here .

