Wilson County, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Taylor Means,

6 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uyxl9_0kijnRgE00
Photo courtesy of Playhouse 615 Facebook page

Friday, February 10, to Sunday, February, various times

11920 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN
Playhouse 615

A very funny contemporary musical revue that celebrates the dating game and tackles modern love in all its forms. This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind the contemporary conundrum known as “the relationship.” Through songs and sketches, the play explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage and from the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car, and pick up techniques of the geriatric set. This hilarious musical revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, “what are you doing Saturday night?”

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Valentine’s Make and Take

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tELqA_0kijnRgE00
Stock Photo

Saturday, February 11, 9:30am
105 Industrial Dr, Ste 5, Mt. Juliet, TN

Bring your friends or come solo to relax, indulge with a mocktail – and some chocolate, of course – and experience a Valentine’s Day Make & Take. You will make 6 of your very own luscious personal care products infused with the purest essential oils from all over the world. There will be a children’s area, so feel free to bring your little ones along as well. Attendees will make “his + hers” roller bottles, sensual body butter, cleopatra’s milk bath, love potion linen spray, and kissable lip scrub.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyFd7_0kijnRgE00
Photo courtesy of Nashville Symphony Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Friday, February 10 to Saturday, February 11, 8:00pm

1 Symphony Pl, Nashville, TN
Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Center

You will be dancing in the aisles at this Motown extravaganza featuring smash hits made famous by Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and more. Songs include “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “My Girl,” “Superstition” — and, of course, “Dancing in the Street.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Give Shoes, Give Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35532V_0kijnRgE00
Photo courtesy of Soles4Souls Facebook page

Saturday, February 11, 11:00am

501 Commerce, 11th Floor, Nashville, TN
Fifth + Broad

This Saturday, come out and join Soles4Souls at their “Give Shoes. Give Love.” Brunch & Fashion Show event. Ladies, start off 2023 with a treat and schedule in a stress-free morning of local vendors, hair and nail delights, some delicious brunch, a mimosa bar, and more! Top off the morning with a fashion show featuring select Spring 2023 shoe collections from your favorite brands! The best part? It is all for a good cause! All ticket proceeds go to 4EveryKid, providing brand-new athletic shoes to children experiencing homelessness in Nashville.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

CupCake & Twerk Baking Class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjubs_0kijnRgE00
Photo courtesy of BabyCakes Custom Creations Facebook page

Saturday, February 11, 6:30pm

819 Main St, Nashville, TN
BabyCake’s Bakery

Join BabyCake’s Bakery for a basic beginner cupcake class and learn how to twerk! In this class, students will work on icing, batter mixture and decorations. Students will learn different baking techniques and tips. This class will be visited by a “twerkologist” and she will teach the students how to twerk with skilled techniques and choreography. Guests are welcome to bring wine and beer to enjoy during the class. Limited seats available.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source .

