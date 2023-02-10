Read full article on original website
Teen arrested after BART rider assaulted, pepper sprayed, robbed
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend after allegedly assaulting and pepper spraying a rider and stealing their scooter, according to the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. BART police said the boy was one of several juveniles involved in the incident. The teens assaulted and pepper sprayed a rider on […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in Vallejo for shining laser at CHP helicopter
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police arrested a suspect in Vallejo where someone is accused of shining a laser at a CHP helicopter. Video of the incident was posted on social media. The CHP said it happened late Saturday night, and their helicopter crew was flashed by a green laser several times.
VIDEO: Burglars cause $8K in damages at Vallejo deli
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thieves targeted a family-run deli early Wednesday morning in Vallejo, causing thousands of dollars in damages. Hector Bedolla and his family woke up around 2:15 a.m. after receiving an alert from their security system at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive. “We quickly got on the cameras, and we […]
Sacramento apartment complex hit again by mass car break-ins
SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating after more than 20 cars were broken into at a Sacramento apartment complex overnight Monday.The break-ins happened at a complex on American River Drive and Howe Avenue, near the Sacramento State campus.People living there woke up to find their windows smashed. Sacramento police say there may be more victims not yet identified."This is the first time for me but not the first time for this complex," Karen Leygh said of the break-ins.Leygh joined a group of residents outside the American River Commons apartment complex."Since I have been here, this is the third time this has...
Victim in deadly Novato train crash identified
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who was killed when her car was struck by a SMART Train on Friday has been identified. Lucy Lau Hom, 83, of Novato, was the sole occupant of the vehicle which was driving eastbound on the Hamilton Parkway and failed to yield or stop at a train crossing at […]
Stockton teen among 2 arrested after Pacifica cannabis business burglary
PACIFICA – A Stockton teen was one of the two suspects arrested in connection to the burglary of a cannabis business in Pacifica over the weekend. Pacifica police say, early Sunday morning, officers responded to the business along the 1700 block of Palmetto Avenue to investigate a burglary alarm. The suspects took off by the time officers got to the scene, but one was spotted jumping over fences nearby. Officers from several different agencies helped put up a perimeter and a 90-minute search eventually nabbed two suspects. One of the suspects was 20-year-old Oakland resident Ivin Sims. The other was a boy from Stockton. Police didn't disclose how much stolen property was recovered. Both suspects are facing charges of burglary and conspiracy.
Suspect's brother, neighbors and local leaders speak out after explosion in Sunset District
A home explosion that rocked the Sunset District and killed one woman has left the community with more questions than answers. A private town hall to address the impacts of the explosion is now on the books.
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows moment San Francisco home exploded
SAN FRANCISCO - Home surveillance video shows the force of a blast that lifted a home off its foundation in San Francisco's Sunset District and leaving a woman dead. The footage is from a neighboring home on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue, where on last Thursday, a fatal fire and explosion occurred.
KTVU FOX 2
City of Oakland hack attack for ransom drags on
OAKLAND calif., - The City of Oakland, is under siege from criminals who want money in exchange for vast amount of hacked data which slowed city operations to a crawl. Since at least last Wednesday, the City of Oakland's computer system has been the victim of a ransomware attack. City...
KTVU FOX 2
Sheriff's office seeks suspect who allegedly intentionally hit woman with car
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., - Sheriff's officers in Alameda County are asking for the public to help find the driver responsible for hitting a 77-year-old woman with a car. According to police, the driver hit the woman on Saturday evening in the parking lot of The First Presbyterian Church in Castro Valley.
crimevoice.com
Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies
San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
East Bay cyclists ‘doored' by drivers in targeted attacks
A bicyclist group based in the East Bay says several of its members have been targeted by cars on recent group rides, according to a statement from East Bay Bike Party.
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on northbound 680
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash the San Jose area has seen in the last three days. The first fatal accident happened on Friday. The latest one happened late Sunday night when law enforcement said a truck was left at the scene with no one inside. The accident happened […]
Elderly woman injured Castro Valley hit-and-run in church parking lot
An elderly woman was struck by a car in a church parking lot on Saturday night, and law enforcement is asking for the public's help to find the suspect and their vehicle, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
SFist
New Video From Next Door Shows Moment of Sunset Home Explosion
Newly obtained surveillance video from one or two doors away from the 22nd Avenue home that exploded Thursday shows the moment of the blast and its immediate impact on nearby cars. Video from a home security system from around 9:30 a.m. last Thursday, obtained by ABC 7 and KPIX, shows...
southarkansassun.com
California Robbery Suspects Kill Bakery Owner; Victim’s Family Don’t Want Jail Time For Robbers
Bakery owner Jen Angel was killed during a California robbery incident. However, Angel’s family does not want the robbers to be put in jail. Jen Angel, 48, the owner of Angel Cakes bakery, was killed during a California robbery incident. Armed robbers reportedly smashed the windows of her car parked outside an Oakland Wells Fargo and ran away with her belongings.
KTVU FOX 2
Group of drivers allegedly 'dooring' East Bay bicyclists, leaves 2 hospitalized
OAKLAND, Calif. - A number of bicyclists have reported being targeted by a group of drivers from Thursday through Saturday in Oakland, Emeryville, and Berkeley. The alleged attacks left two riders seriously injured, according to members of the East Bay Bike Party. Members and victims alleged the driver would speed...
SFist
Mission District Couple Describes Brutal Attack Near Dolores Park on Super Bowl Sunday
A couple walking on 18th Street outside Mission High School on Sunday says they were set upon and assaulted by two female suspects, allegedly for no reason, or because they were blocking the path of the suspects' electric scooters. We take any report on Nextdoor with a hefty grain of...
SFist
77-Year-Old Woman Intentionally Hit by Car in East Bay Church Parking Lot, Authorities Say
According to authorities, deputies responded to the hit-and-run incident at First Presbyterian Church at 2940 Grove Way in Castro Valley. KRON4 reported that the victim and the driver might have had an altercation in the parking lot. They believe that the male suspect might have brushed the victim with his vehicle, leading to her yelling at him, and him responding back again.
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
