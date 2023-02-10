PACIFICA – A Stockton teen was one of the two suspects arrested in connection to the burglary of a cannabis business in Pacifica over the weekend. Pacifica police say, early Sunday morning, officers responded to the business along the 1700 block of Palmetto Avenue to investigate a burglary alarm. The suspects took off by the time officers got to the scene, but one was spotted jumping over fences nearby. Officers from several different agencies helped put up a perimeter and a 90-minute search eventually nabbed two suspects. One of the suspects was 20-year-old Oakland resident Ivin Sims. The other was a boy from Stockton. Police didn't disclose how much stolen property was recovered. Both suspects are facing charges of burglary and conspiracy.

PACIFICA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO