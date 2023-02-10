ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain

Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
Here's Where the Jobs Will Be During the Rolling Recessions

"Rolling recessions" has become a popular term these days for what the U.S. has faced since a slowdown that started in early 2022. Housing, manufacturing and finance all have shown signs of contraction, though the economy broadly has escaped the recession definition. Some of the best places for workers to...
C. Heslop

Dollar Tree Increases Prices More

Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
Inflation Report Due Tuesday Has the Potential to Deliver Some Bad News

All market eyes Tuesday will be on the release of the Labor Department's consumer price index, a widely followed inflation gauge. Economists are expecting that the CPI will show a 0.4% increase in January, which would translate into 6.2% annual growth. However, there's some indication the number could be even higher.
Shares of Palantir Pop as It Reports First Profitable Quarter

Shares of Palantir popped in extended trading Monday after the company released fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported its first quarter of positive GAAP income at $31 million. "With this result, Palantir is profitable," CEO Alex Karp said in the release....
India's Largest Insurer LIC Says It May Review Stake in Adani After Management Meeting

Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
Crypto Firm Paxos to Face SEC Charges, Ordered to Stop Minting Binance Stablecoin

New York state regulators ordered Paxos to stop minting new Binance USD tokens, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter. The Ethereum-built BUSD tokens are backed by some $16 billion worth of Treasurys and Treasury Reverse Repurchase Agreements. The regulator said it issued the order Monday "as a result of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Avis, Palantir, Cadence Design and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Avis — The car rental company gained 3.5% after beating both top- and bottom-line estimates from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Avis posted adjusted earnings per share of $10.46 on revenue of $2.77 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.79 in per-share earnings on revenues of $2.69 billion. The company cited strong demand and said that has continued in the current quarter.
The 15 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Are Growing the Fastest — None Are in New York Or California

The median price for single-family homes in the U.S. dropped by $19,400 in the last three months of 2022, although prices for the year were up 4% overall, new data reveals. While home-price growth decreased, prices were still elevated in 90% of the 186 metro areas examined by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Of those, almost a fifth had double-digit price increases, primarily in the South.
Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Is Now Worth More Than Xpeng

Geely-backed electric car brand Zeekr said Monday it's now valued at $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant CATL and others. Zeekr is not yet publicly listed, but Geely said in December the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new...

