Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Asia Markets Trade Higher as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Report; Bank of Japan Set to Nominate Next Governor
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets are all higher as investors await the release of the U.S. consumer price index report, which will shape the Federal Reserve's path ahead. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.37% in its first hour of trade as investors anticipate the...
NBC Miami
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
NBC Miami
Here's Where the Jobs Will Be During the Rolling Recessions
"Rolling recessions" has become a popular term these days for what the U.S. has faced since a slowdown that started in early 2022. Housing, manufacturing and finance all have shown signs of contraction, though the economy broadly has escaped the recession definition. Some of the best places for workers to...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
NBC Miami
Inflation Report Due Tuesday Has the Potential to Deliver Some Bad News
All market eyes Tuesday will be on the release of the Labor Department's consumer price index, a widely followed inflation gauge. Economists are expecting that the CPI will show a 0.4% increase in January, which would translate into 6.2% annual growth. However, there's some indication the number could be even higher.
NBC Miami
Shares of Palantir Pop as It Reports First Profitable Quarter
Shares of Palantir popped in extended trading Monday after the company released fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported its first quarter of positive GAAP income at $31 million. "With this result, Palantir is profitable," CEO Alex Karp said in the release....
NBC Miami
India's Largest Insurer LIC Says It May Review Stake in Adani After Management Meeting
Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
NBC Miami
Crypto Firm Paxos to Face SEC Charges, Ordered to Stop Minting Binance Stablecoin
New York state regulators ordered Paxos to stop minting new Binance USD tokens, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter. The Ethereum-built BUSD tokens are backed by some $16 billion worth of Treasurys and Treasury Reverse Repurchase Agreements. The regulator said it issued the order Monday "as a result of...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Avis, Palantir, Cadence Design and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Avis — The car rental company gained 3.5% after beating both top- and bottom-line estimates from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Avis posted adjusted earnings per share of $10.46 on revenue of $2.77 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.79 in per-share earnings on revenues of $2.69 billion. The company cited strong demand and said that has continued in the current quarter.
NBC Miami
The 15 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Are Growing the Fastest — None Are in New York Or California
The median price for single-family homes in the U.S. dropped by $19,400 in the last three months of 2022, although prices for the year were up 4% overall, new data reveals. While home-price growth decreased, prices were still elevated in 90% of the 186 metro areas examined by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Of those, almost a fifth had double-digit price increases, primarily in the South.
NBC Miami
Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Is Now Worth More Than Xpeng
Geely-backed electric car brand Zeekr said Monday it's now valued at $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant CATL and others. Zeekr is not yet publicly listed, but Geely said in December the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new...
NBC Miami
Chinese E-Commerce Giant PDD Splashes on Super Bowl Ad for Its Temu U.S. Shopping Site
Temu, the U.S. shopping app owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings Inc., aired a commercial during the Super Bowl. It is rare for a Chinese firm to buy a Super Bowl ad spot, which cost millions of dollars. But Temu's effort highlights its ambition to crack the U.S. e-commerce...
NBC Miami
Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian Forces Claim Gains; ‘No Sign' Putin Is Preparing for Peace, Says NATO's Stoltenberg
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Moscow said Monday that its forces had pushed forward a few kilometers along Ukraine's frontline, while Kyiv said its troops had repelled Russian attacks in various areas. Much of the fighting was...
Comments / 0