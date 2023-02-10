Woman sexually assaulted while exercising, suspect arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while exercising on Panorama Drive, a witness followed the suspect and police then made an arrest.

The Bakersfield Police Department was dispatched to Panorama Drive near Morning Drive Thursday morning regarding sexual assault. The victim stated she was exercising in the area when she was allegedly attacked from behind and sexually assaulted.

A witness followed the suspect and directed officers toward him, according to the police department.

The suspect was identified as Anton Hill, 23, of Bakersfield, according to BPD. There is no known relation between Hill and the victim.

According to BPD, Hill was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail for false imprisonment and attempted rape.

Hill is listed in custody and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 14, according to the inmate booking information website.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007, or the police department at 661-327-7111.

