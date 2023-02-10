For those who are new to gardening, figuring out what’s an annual vs perennial plant is an important piece of information to take to the garden center. This knowledge helps determine how you plant up a new garden, or add to an existing plot, and it guides you to container arrangement options. Once you figure out what you need to put where, your seed and plant list will take shape. Where things get tricky is when you get into terms like hardy annual or tender perennial on a plant tag. What do they all mean? This article will share information about both annuals and perennials, and the variations that come with each definition.

28 DAYS AGO