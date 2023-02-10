Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
10 fruit trees you can grow in pots to elevate even tiny outdoor spaces so they feel like the Med
Bringing pops of color, sweet scents of blossom and not to mention tasty snacks to your backyard, fruit trees in pots are a fantastic addition to any outdoor space. And there are a number of reasons why growing fruit trees in pots might be a more practical option – perhaps you have a patio or balcony, or want the flexibility of bringing your fruit tree inside during winter. The good news is that all fruit trees can thrive in pots, if provided with the right conditions and care.
Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades
The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.
Looking for a tropical trailing plant that thrives indoors? Take a look at these
For generations, trailing plants have added a natural touch and helped soften the hard surfaces and straight edges found in homes and commercial settings. Remarkably, except for weeping succulents, many popular trailing species are native to perpetually wet and humid tropical forests. That these plants can prosper in the dry conditions found...
La Jolla
Cool time to work the soil in your February garden? While it’s still damp
It’s been a rainy winter, but soon the air will warm and the soil will dry out. Take advantage of still-damp soils in February to get ornamental plants established now. Watch for signs of growth throughout the garden. Manage water. With days still cool, the soil damp and the...
livingetc.com
5 things to plant in containers during February to bring some joy and color to your backyard
With spring just around the corner many of us are eager to get busy in our backyards, but where should we start? Bridging the gap between winter and spring, February is somewhat of a transitional month when it comes to gardening, and there are plenty of plants we can pot up right now that offer beautiful blooms this time of year.
How to Use Coffee Grounds to Make Your Plants Thrive
If you’ve been trying to tackle houseplant pests organically and want to learn how to compost, you might want to dig into the idea of recycling coffee grounds for plants. According to Doug Oster, garden book author and co-host of The Organic Gardener radio show, “It is one of those ingredients—it is easy to get, it breaks down quickly.” And like all living matter, he laughingly adds, it will compost.
I’m a gardening expert and these are the houseplants to get which stop mould and condensation
MOULD and condensation are common problems in homes for loads of Brits, but the key to keeping them at bay might lay in your garden. It turns out a few trusty houseplants can help banish grim mould and condensation from sprouting, here's everything you need to know. While you might...
Garden Soil vs. Potting Soil: What’s the Difference?
My wife is the gardener. I’m the grunt who digs the dirt. But gardening grows on me, and now I know not to use the word “dirt.”. “We refer to it as soil, because dirt is a four-letter word,” says Tony Provin, Ph.D., a professor and soil chemist at Texas A&M Agrilife Extension in College Station. “Of course, so is soil, but …”
Indoor Plants for Dark Spaces
Shopping for houseplants can be discouraging if all you have are low-light spots for them to live in. Most houseplants are accustomed to sunny, tropical locations rather than gloomy offices or windowless basements, so the options are fairly limited when it comes to choosing the right plant for a dark space. However, there are several houseplants that need very little light to survive:
livingetc.com
Should I cut back plants after a freeze? The gardening rule for the winter months that might surprise you
When the temperature outside plunges below freezing, certain plants in your garden can suffer. In my own garden, there have been a few casualties already this year, leaving unattractive dead foliage in pots and raised beds thanks to sub-zero temperatures. The question is, is it wise to cut back these...
simplifygardening.com
Potting Mix vs Soil: Which is Better for Your Plants?
This article may contain affiliate links. We get paid a small commission from your purchases. More Affiliate Policy. Depending on your experience level, you may have encountered words such as potting mix and soil. It might be a bit confusing to hear at first. Both potting soil and potting mix are helpful when growing plants in containers.
housebeautiful.com
How to Grow Bougainvillea, the Prettiest Flowering Vine
If you want to add vibrant vacation vibes to your outdoor space, then it's time to consider bougainvillea. The dazzling tropical vine comes in gorgeous colors, ranging from pale apricot to neon pink. The center blooms are actually small and white or cream-colored, each surrounded by showy, brilliantly-colored bracts, or modified leaves. Needless to say, bougainvillea's splashy colors definitely add a “wow” factor anywhere they grow.
Gardening 101: Conifers to try
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are many advantages to conifer trees. First, they are green year around. That means when used as a landscape screen, whatever they are blocking from your view, they block year around. That is also valuable on the reverse: if you don't want people looking onto your back patio from the road say, that green screen of conifers does their job 24/7/365. Conifers also block sound rather effectively. This has something to do having needles rather than leaves, but a sound engineer will have to explain that to you. If used as a sound barrier, since...
gardeningknowhow.com
Finding Homes For Unwanted Seedlings
I usually have pretty good luck starting my own vegetable seedlings. While it’s a great way to cut the cost of planting a garden, there is one problem I wish I could overcome. It’s difficult to start and grow the exact number of seedlings I need and want.
savvygardening.com
Annual vs perennial plants: Understanding the differences and everything in between
For those who are new to gardening, figuring out what’s an annual vs perennial plant is an important piece of information to take to the garden center. This knowledge helps determine how you plant up a new garden, or add to an existing plot, and it guides you to container arrangement options. Once you figure out what you need to put where, your seed and plant list will take shape. Where things get tricky is when you get into terms like hardy annual or tender perennial on a plant tag. What do they all mean? This article will share information about both annuals and perennials, and the variations that come with each definition.
raiseyourgarden.com
How-to prune blueberry bushes in winter for a more abundant crop
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through one of my links, I'll make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!. As you know, life is hectic. In this busy mindset, I’ve neglected to prune my blueberry bushes for several years now.
natureworldnews.com
Some Nepenthes Pitcher Plants Shifted From Catching, Digesting Insects To Absorbing Animal Excrement
Some carnivorous pitcher plants, known as Nepenthes, have shifted from capturing and digesting insects to ability to absorb animal poop for their own daily dose of nutrients, and it's a switch this is proving very beneficial. Nepenthes absorbs poop. Scientists discovered that such botanical poop eaters consume more nitrogen due...
a-z-animals.com
Succulent Care in Summer
As the heat of summer approaches, it is important to take proper care of succulent plants. Whether you have them in their natural environment or a pot, here are some helpful tips to ensure that your succulents remain vibrant and healthy. What is a Succulent?. Confusion can arise when trying...
Flowers and trees blooming up to 3 weeks earlier than normal in the Eastern US
This year might be another strike in the "loss column" for Punxsutawney Phil, which isn't much of a surprise, since he's wrong about 60% of the time. He forecast six more weeks of winter, yet it seems spring is already in full bloom across parts of the country where blooms should still be nearly a month away.
a-z-animals.com
Choosing The Best Soil For Pothos
Like any good houseplant parent, you’re probably wanting to ensure you choose the best soil for pothos to help it thrive and beautifully grow. Using a growing medium that meets your plant’s growing needs will help it develop healthy roots and beautiful foliage. While pothos is known for being an easy grower and low maintenance, it still needs to grow in adequate soil in order to thrive.
Comments / 0