ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

10 fruit trees you can grow in pots to elevate even tiny outdoor spaces so they feel like the Med

Bringing pops of color, sweet scents of blossom and not to mention tasty snacks to your backyard, fruit trees in pots are a fantastic addition to any outdoor space. And there are a number of reasons why growing fruit trees in pots might be a more practical option – perhaps you have a patio or balcony, or want the flexibility of bringing your fruit tree inside during winter. The good news is that all fruit trees can thrive in pots, if provided with the right conditions and care.
GEORGIA STATE
Rootbound Homestead

Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades

The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.
Reader's Digest

How to Use Coffee Grounds to Make Your Plants Thrive

If you’ve been trying to tackle houseplant pests organically and want to learn how to compost, you might want to dig into the idea of recycling coffee grounds for plants. According to Doug Oster, garden book author and co-host of The Organic Gardener radio show, “It is one of those ingredients—it is easy to get, it breaks down quickly.” And like all living matter, he laughingly adds, it will compost.
Family Handyman

Garden Soil vs. Potting Soil: What’s the Difference?

My wife is the gardener. I’m the grunt who digs the dirt. But gardening grows on me, and now I know not to use the word “dirt.”. “We refer to it as soil, because dirt is a four-letter word,” says Tony Provin, Ph.D., a professor and soil chemist at Texas A&M Agrilife Extension in College Station. “Of course, so is soil, but …”
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Indoor Plants for Dark Spaces

Shopping for houseplants can be discouraging if all you have are low-light spots for them to live in. Most houseplants are accustomed to sunny, tropical locations rather than gloomy offices or windowless basements, so the options are fairly limited when it comes to choosing the right plant for a dark space. However, there are several houseplants that need very little light to survive:
simplifygardening.com

Potting Mix vs Soil: Which is Better for Your Plants?

This article may contain affiliate links. We get paid a small commission from your purchases. More Affiliate Policy. Depending on your experience level, you may have encountered words such as potting mix and soil. It might be a bit confusing to hear at first. Both potting soil and potting mix are helpful when growing plants in containers.
housebeautiful.com

How to Grow Bougainvillea, the Prettiest Flowering Vine

If you want to add vibrant vacation vibes to your outdoor space, then it's time to consider bougainvillea. The dazzling tropical vine comes in gorgeous colors, ranging from pale apricot to neon pink. The center blooms are actually small and white or cream-colored, each surrounded by showy, brilliantly-colored bracts, or modified leaves. Needless to say, bougainvillea's splashy colors definitely add a “wow” factor anywhere they grow.
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Conifers to try

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are many advantages to conifer trees. First, they are green year around. That means when used as a landscape screen, whatever they are blocking from your view, they block year around. That is also valuable on the reverse: if you don't want people looking onto your back patio from the road say, that green screen of conifers does their job 24/7/365. Conifers also block sound rather effectively. This has something to do having needles rather than leaves, but a sound engineer will have to explain that to you. If used as a sound barrier, since...
TEXAS STATE
gardeningknowhow.com

Finding Homes For Unwanted Seedlings

I usually have pretty good luck starting my own vegetable seedlings. While it’s a great way to cut the cost of planting a garden, there is one problem I wish I could overcome. It’s difficult to start and grow the exact number of seedlings I need and want.
savvygardening.com

Annual vs perennial plants: Understanding the differences and everything in between

For those who are new to gardening, figuring out what’s an annual vs perennial plant is an important piece of information to take to the garden center. This knowledge helps determine how you plant up a new garden, or add to an existing plot, and it guides you to container arrangement options. Once you figure out what you need to put where, your seed and plant list will take shape. Where things get tricky is when you get into terms like hardy annual or tender perennial on a plant tag. What do they all mean? This article will share information about both annuals and perennials, and the variations that come with each definition.
raiseyourgarden.com

How-to prune blueberry bushes in winter for a more abundant crop

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through one of my links, I'll make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!. As you know, life is hectic. In this busy mindset, I’ve neglected to prune my blueberry bushes for several years now.
a-z-animals.com

Succulent Care in Summer

As the heat of summer approaches, it is important to take proper care of succulent plants. Whether you have them in their natural environment or a pot, here are some helpful tips to ensure that your succulents remain vibrant and healthy. What is a Succulent?. Confusion can arise when trying...
a-z-animals.com

Choosing The Best Soil For Pothos

Like any good houseplant parent, you’re probably wanting to ensure you choose the best soil for pothos to help it thrive and beautifully grow. Using a growing medium that meets your plant’s growing needs will help it develop healthy roots and beautiful foliage. While pothos is known for being an easy grower and low maintenance, it still needs to grow in adequate soil in order to thrive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy