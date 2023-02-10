Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says school voucher expansion leaves many behind
PHOENIX — Among contentions between Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and a Republican-controlled State Legislature is education, specifically the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program. Hobbs’ budget proposal called for a repeal of the expansion signed by former Gov. Doug Ducey in July 2022, but Republican Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen...
Half of Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account students left public schools, latest data show
(The Center Square) – The portion of students taking advantage of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program after previously attending a public school has dramatically shifted. According to the latest information from the Arizona Department of Education, the ESA program now has 47,200 students participating. The data, released Monday, is a marked increase from the roughly 30,000 students participating in January. “We get 150 new applications a day,” said Christine Accurso,...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Pinal leaders oppose bill that would loosen residential zoning
PHOENIX — Pinal County cities and towns are uniting in opposition to a bill that is advancing through the Arizona Legislature that would severely limit their ability to make their own zoning decisions. Arizona cities and towns would be required to allow new homes, duplexes and triplexes on very...
Bill introduced by Arizona Representative and Senator seeking prohibition to forced labor for pregnant women in prison
In 2020, 47 out of every 100,000 women were imprisoned in the United States. The highest rate is in Idaho and the lowest rate is in Massachusetts. A few days ago, a bill was introduced by Arizona Representative Athena Salman and Senator Eva Burch seeking prohibition to forced labor for pregnant women in prison.
kjzz.org
Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses immigration, education criticism on Fox News
Arizona Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs talked about the issue of immigration and border security in the state on Sunday morning. In a “Fox News Sunday” interview, she defended her decision and cost to maintain the migrant busing program which buses people out of border towns. The program was implemented by her Republican predecessor Doug Ducey.
Gov. Hobbs' pick for state public health director flunks Republicans’ COVID test. Here’s why it matters.
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ nominee to serve as the state’s top public health official was rejected by a Republican-led vetting committee, after a three-hour partisan grilling that echoed the tone of Capitol Hill confirmation hearings. The state Senate’s new Director Nominations Committee voted 3-2 along...
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZ. – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city</h1> appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
LGBTQ Arizonans call on GOP to support Democrat proposals
After Arizonans elected Gov. Katie Hobbs, Democrats in the statehouse had high hopes for the new session, but their proposals to support the LGBTQ community have been repeatedly thwarted by a Republican majority well into its second year of championing measures that take direct aim at LGBTQ Arizonans. “Clearly, they’re not adjusting to a new […] The post LGBTQ Arizonans call on GOP to support Democrat proposals appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV
Arizona Department of Education redirects grant funds to hire armed officers on every campus
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona state superintendent Tom Horne announced his number one priority this week: An armed officer at every school. “We need to have somebody who can shoot back. There are no massacres at police stations because they know they can defend themselves,” said Horne. Horne...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona falls to No. 31 in national conservative rankings
The voting of Arizona’s state lawmakers trended more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 29 to No. 31 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA). The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. Details here.
kjzz.org
Arizona falls in national conservative rankings issued by CPAC accountability group
Votes cast by members of the Arizona Legislature in favor of conservative positions have been gradually falling since 2018. So says an accountability arm of the political action coalition known as CPAC. The ratings from CPAC’s Virginia-based Center for Legislative Accountability analyze state lawmaker votes on dozens of policy issues....
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes Discuss Adding More Ballot Drop Boxes
Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, whose victory is being challenged by Republican candidate Mark Finchem, hosted a panel discussion with election fraud denier Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer this week. ABC-15 Data Analyst Garrett Archer moderated the event at the Valley Bar in Phoenix, the bipartisan pair discussed the 2022...
azbigmedia.com
Here are the challenges facing rural water systems in Arizona
Challenges facing rural water systems in Arizona and possible solutions to those problems, were the subject of a public webinar on Thursday hosted by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Water Quality Division. DEEPER DIVE: Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona. Water systems in...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Governor Candidate Kari Lake Tells Iowa Republicans to Demand Presidential Candidates Put America and Election Integrity First
ANKENY, Iowa — Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake made her second stop in her two-day trip to Iowa with a message to conservatives in the kick-off caucus state: Back candidates who put America and election integrity first. “First of all, you know who I’m supporting for president,” Lake...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona bill would bypass local zoning rules for housing
PHOENIX — Arizona cities and towns would be required to allow new homes, duplexes and triplexes on very small lots in residential areas and allow homeowners to add backyard casitas, known as auxiliary dwelling units, to their properties under a wide-ranging proposal that would eliminate many local zoning laws across the state.
Kari Lake Says She Refuses To 'Lose With Dignity' Because She Actually Won
Lake is in the process of appealing a court decision that rejected her challenge to the November gubernatorial election.
Arizona schools rank among top producers of Fulbright Scholars
The University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Chandler-Gilbert Community College ranked among the top producers of Fulbright Scholars.
roselawgroupreporter.com
[OPINION] Proposed bill could eliminate Paradise Valley’s 1 home per acre zoning
The By-Right Zoning bill is back and worse than ever. Last year many of us wrote about and worked hard to educate all residents and communities about the dangers and destruction of by-right zoning bill House Bill 2674 for all municipalities throughout Arizona. The Home Builders Association and the Arizona...
AZFamily
On Your Side Podcast: The “Do Me A Favor Scam”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you received an email recently from a friend or maybe even your boss asking for a small favor? Well, it may not really be your friend or boss after all. Scammers are posing as people you may know and they’re asking for a little help. And of course, how can you refuse your boss or a good friend when they turn to you for support?
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor’s note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city’s historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing...
