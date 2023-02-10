Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Sticks of old dynamite found in Chino Valley barn during clean-up
CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Five sticks of years-old dynamite were found in a Chino Valley barn on Sunday morning. Chino Valley Police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a homeowner who reported they’d found dynamite in their barn near Liana Drive, just off State Route 89. When they arrived, they learned that the homeowner was cleaning out an old barn on the property when they found 5 sticks of old dynamite. They said they weren’t sure how long it had been there or who had put it there. Photos of the dynamite or the specific location it was found were not released.
AZFamily
Man arrested, one hospitalized after standoff with Yavapai County deputies
CORNVILLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Yavapai County home over the weekend. On Sunday, Yavapai County deputies were called out to a house in Cornville, roughly five miles from Cottonwood. Investigators say someone called 911, saying there was a shooting and one person was shot. Deputies arrived and tried to get the suspect, 59-year-old Kerry Wright, out of the home. However, deputies say Wright refused to come out and barricaded himself inside.
Dangerous Nevada fugitive apprehended by SWAT team in Prescott
PRESCOTT, Ariz — A 38-year-old fugitive wanted for attempted homicide in Nevada was apprehended by a SWAT team in Prescott on Thursday. According to a release from Prescott police, the department was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday regarding a fugitive with a warrant for attempted homicide believed to be in the Prescott area.
Fronteras Desk
Lost Arizona hiker found guilty of starting 3 forest fires in 2018
A Tempe man was found guilty Monday of starting three separate forest fires in northern Arizona in 2018. Philip Powers set out to hike about 18 miles in the Coconino and Prescott national forests in 2018 when he got lost. He didn’t have enough water and started three different fires...
13-year-old boy arrested for threats at Cottonwood school
A 13-year-old Cottonwood boy is facing serious charges after he allegedly threatened classmates, saying they were on a “kill list.”
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ lose local in-network medical care after negotiations fail
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities have lost in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center after negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider broke down. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden...
prescottenews.com
Chino Valley Job Fair Friday, Feb. 17
Yavapai College and dozens of other employers will be at the Chino Valley Job Fair at the Chino Valley High School gym on Friday, Feb. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Employers and exhibitors in attendance include Yavapai County, Freeport McMoRan, Chino Valley Unified School District, Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation, the City of Prescott, NACOG, Drake Cement LLC, Yavapai College, and Priority Ambulance.
SignalsAZ
Winter Weather Advisory for Valentine’s Week
Early this week, Prescott Valley and the surrounding communities is getting some more winter weather. Starting today, February 13 through Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023, expect to see some more wintery conditions. Here is what you should expect to see this week from the U.S. National Weather Service, Flagstaff AZ. Monday,...
knau.org
Thousands in Yavapai County lose in-network health care access
Contract negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and a major health care provider in Yavapai County broke down this week. It leaves thousands of patients in several communities without in-network care. Executives with the insurer and Yavapai Regional Medical Center for months tried to iron out an agreement....
ABC 15 News
Cave Creek ranch with buried Santa Fe Railroad cars for sale now for $1.35 million
Check out this awesome ranch property in Cave Creek for sale now for $1,350,000. Buried in the backyard are Santa Fe Railroad cars that offer a special hideaway and more space! The property is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty (Ryan Buckley and Lori Cedarstrom). Photos/info from Listerpros.
SignalsAZ
YRMC Negotiation Update with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health YRMC shares an update. On the evening of Wed, February 8, 2023, Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) provided an update on the negotiation status with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “As...
SignalsAZ
Apply Now forArizona Community Foundation Scholarships
The Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal is now accepting applications at azfoundation.org/scholarships. Scholarships are available to students throughout Yavapai County, including Sedona and the Verde Valley, who are attending postsecondary schools during the 2023-24 academic year. As Arizona’s largest independent provider of scholarship funding, ACF offers access to...
prescottenews.com
2023 Farmers Market Nutrition Program launches at Prescott Farmers Market
On February 4, 2023, Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) began issuing coupons for free Arizona-grown fresh fruits and vegetables to qualifying, food insecure households through the Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). The FMNP provides Arizona-grown fruits and vegetables to women participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants,...
prescottenews.com
Badgers Draw Salpointe Catholic in 4A playoff opener : Hoops action returns to Prescott
The Prescott Badgers will get a second chance playoff run opportunity beginning Thursday night, as they will host the Salpointe Catholic Lancers from Tucson. The Badgers lost their Open Division debut, bouncing them back to the 4A playoff picture. The Lancers beat Eastmark in a play-in game to advance, earning them a trip to Prescott.
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 Years
When it comes to the food and beverage industry, few business owners are actually able to go out on top. While the vast majority of restaurants and bars close up shop after a few years, some do defy the odds and manage to stick around long enough for it to be passed down to another generation in the family, or sold to another interested party. Very few are actually able to step away on their own terms and call it a career, even after being a successful destination for hungry patrons. For one metro Phoenix restaurant, that is exactly what is taking place, as owners have announced their plans to close in order to move on with their lives.
prescottenews.com
Sunnyslope Powers Past Badgers 63-38 : Open Division Playoffs
The Sunnyslope Vikings sent the Prescott Badgers home with a 63-38 opening round loss in the AIA Open Division playoffs. Prescott entered the game as the 23rd seed. Host Sunnyslope came in at #10. The Vikings (22-5) had only lost one home game all season, by two points, and it...
Comments / 0