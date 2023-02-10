We’ve seen it in movies, we’ve read about it in books, and we sure have listened to a lot of theories about it. This begs the question—will artificial intelligence replace humans? Probably the reason why this type of question was even thought of in the first place is due to the fear fostered in the minds of those who are concerned with the amount of emerging technology that’s more than capable of simulating what humans can do, sometimes even better. For instance, let’s not forget how AI steals off of real-life artists and creates its own “art.” So, does this imply that humanity as we know it is about to enter a future where robots and computers have developed into advanced beings with self-awareness and will eventually replace us?

