Report: LAFC Unsure They Can Convince Aubameyang

There is reportedly skepticism in Los Angeles that they will be able to convince Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join.

Though there have been reports that seemed optimistic regarding the completion of a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to LAFC, there is now reportedly concern from the MLS side regarding the deal.

According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mail, LAFC are concerned that they will not be able to convince the striker that a short-term loan to the MLS is a good option for him.

The club is worried Aubameyang will not be interested in another short-term move so quickly after just returning to England following a short stint at Barcelona.

It will be worth monitoring Chelsea reporters on Friday to see if they agree with this claim regarding the potential preferences of the forward. A move away is almost certainly the best outcome for all parties, but it seems a move within Europe may be preferred.

There is the possibility that Aubameyang would be interested in this move with the guarantee of it being a permanent one, but that is currently unclear.

