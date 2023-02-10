SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., February 13, 2023—Snohomish County Prosecutor, Jason Cummings, was elected to public office last November as the county’s top, leading, attorney. To discuss his first 40 days in office and check in on the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office in general, the Lynnwood Times sat down with Cummings to discuss his role’s challenges, achievements, and get an update to the court’s backlog of cases.

