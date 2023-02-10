ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Creek, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Arlington seeking community input for 211th Place Corridor improvements

ARLINGTON, Wash., February 12, 2023—The City of Arlington was recently awarded a grant to make improvements along the 211th Place Corridor. As the design phase of the project begins, the city is asking the community’s input on what should be included in the design of the corridor. This...
ARLINGTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

The first 40 days: An exclusive interview with County Prosecutor Jason Cummings

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., February 13, 2023—Snohomish County Prosecutor, Jason Cummings, was elected to public office last November as the county’s top, leading, attorney. To discuss his first 40 days in office and check in on the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office in general, the Lynnwood Times sat down with Cummings to discuss his role’s challenges, achievements, and get an update to the court’s backlog of cases.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Director unexpectedly resigns at Mukilteo School Board meeting

MUKILTEO, Wash., February 13, 2023—After serving more than 11 years on the Mukilteo School District Board of Directors, Michael Simmons announced his resignation during the board’s February 13 meeting. Board President Michael Simmons shared in his resignation letter, “The time commitment of a board member is without question...
MUKILTEO, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

One inch of snow expected tonight more snow Wednesday evening

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, February 13, 2023—Cooler weather expected in Snohomish County tomorrow with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 29°F to a high of 50°F on Friday according to the National Weather Service. Rain showers will transition to snow showers this evening into tonight. The main areas of focus for accumulating snow are in convergence zones.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

