NBC San Diego

Here's Where the Jobs Will Be During the Rolling Recessions

"Rolling recessions" has become a popular term these days for what the U.S. has faced since a slowdown that started in early 2022. Housing, manufacturing and finance all have shown signs of contraction, though the economy broadly has escaped the recession definition. Some of the best places for workers to...
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Are Mixed as Investors Consider the Outlook for Inflation

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Monday, as investors awaited key inflation data and fretted over the potential impact on future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by 3.4 basis points at 3.709%. The 2-year Treasury yield, meanwhile, gained 1.1 basis points to trade at 4.524%.
NBC San Diego

Inflation Report Due Tuesday Has the Potential to Deliver Some Bad News

All market eyes Tuesday will be on the release of the Labor Department's consumer price index, a widely followed inflation gauge. Economists are expecting that the CPI will show a 0.4% increase in January, which would translate into 6.2% annual growth. However, there's some indication the number could be even higher.
NBC San Diego

Asia Markets Fall as Investors Await Economic Data Releases in Week Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 1% and the...
NBC San Diego

Watch Now: ETF Edge on Gauging Recession Risks With Actively-Managed Strategies

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Jump, Dow Gains More Than 200 Points Ahead of Tuesday's CPI Report: Live Updates

Stocks rose Monday as traders regained their footing after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite suffered their worst weekly declines in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 280 points higher, or 0.83%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.29%. Microsoft and Salesforce led...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Gain as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets ticked higher Monday as investors assessed the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7% by mid-afternoon, with all sectors and major bourses in positive...
NBC San Diego

Japan Reportedly Nominates Ueda as Next Central Bank Chief; Asia Markets Mixed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as Japan reportedly announced its nomination of Kazuo Ueda as the new Bank of Japan governor, according to Reuters. He is set to succeed incumbent head Haruhiko Kuroda, if confirmed by the country's parliament. Following the...
NBC San Diego

There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain

Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
NBC San Diego

Moody's Cuts Outlook for Four Adani Group Companies, Cites Rapid Declines in Market Value

Moody's cut its outlook for Adani Green Energy from stable to negative, alongside Adani Transmission Step-One, Adani Electricity Mumbai and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group. For Adani Green Energy, Moody's said the downgrade to negative takes into consideration the company's large capital spending program and dependence on support from its...
NBC San Diego

Shares of Palantir Pop as It Reports First Profitable Quarter

Shares of Palantir popped in extended trading Monday after the company released fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported its first quarter of positive GAAP income at $31 million. "With this result, Palantir is profitable," CEO Alex Karp said in the release....
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zillow, Microsoft, Meta, Fidelity National and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Zillow Group — Shares advanced 4.57% after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to outperform from in line, saying investors should buy shares ahead of what could be a "rapid recovery" in the housing market. The firm also boosted its price target to $61 from $34, suggesting about 44% upside from Friday's close.
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Coke and Cisco lead this week's earnings schedule. U.S. jets shoot down more unidentified flying objects. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wake up, it's Monday. The bulls are hoping this week is better...

