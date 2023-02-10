European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook; Stoxx 600 Down 1.1%

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Investors Ready for Latest Inflation Data: Live Updates
Stock futures are near flat Monday night as investors look to Tuesday's inflation data. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 3 points, trading near flat. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also both traded near flat. Stocks are coming off a winning day, with all three major...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Fidelity, Ralph Lauren, Caterpillar and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Norfolk Southern — Shares slid more than 3% following reports that the Environmental Protection Agency sent the rail company a notice of potential liability over the weekend. The notice was related to last week's explosion and derailment of railcars containing hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio.
NBC Los Angeles
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
NBC Los Angeles
Ukraine Plots Post-War Rebuilding Effort With JPMorgan Chase as Economic Advisor
JPMorgan will tap its debt capital markets operations, payments, and commercial banking and infrastructure investing expertise to help the country stabilize its economy and credit rating, manage its funds, and advance its digital adoption, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Of particular importance is advising the nation...
NBC Los Angeles
Turkey-Syria Reconstruction Costs to Come to ‘Billions of Dollars,' World Bank Says
Turkish and Syrian reconstruction efforts in the wake of devastating twin earthquakes last week will cost "in the billions of dollars," according to Ferid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for Middle East and North Africa. The World Bank has already pledged roughly $1.8 billion of funding for Ankara and is...
NBC Los Angeles
China's Tech Giants Are Launching ChatGPT Clones — and Beijing Is Watching Closely
Chinese technology giants from Alibaba to Baidu have announced their intentions to launch ChatGPT-style products. But announcements from China's biggest firms have not declared they are working on a free-for-all ChatGPT-esque chatbot, a move which could worry Beijing, which heavily censors internet content. Instead, companies have spoken about the technology...
NBC Los Angeles
Singapore's Budget Expected to Focus on Inflation and Support for Laid Off Workers
Rising inflation and layoffs are among the top concerns of Singaporeans. The 2023 budget will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, on Feb. 14. Calling it his "Valentine's Day present to all," he promised additional measures to help Singaporeans, particularly the more vulnerable and...
NBC Los Angeles
Twilio to Lay Off About 1,500 Employees, Or 17% of Its Workforce
Twilio on Monday announced plans to cut about 1,500 employees, or around 17% of its workforce, according to a blog post shared on the company's website. The announcement came after the company already laid off around 11% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan in September. Twilio had...
NBC Los Angeles
Chinese E-Commerce Giant PDD Splashes on Super Bowl Ad for Its Temu U.S. Shopping Site
Temu, the U.S. shopping app owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings Inc., aired a commercial during the Super Bowl. It is rare for a Chinese firm to buy a Super Bowl ad spot, which cost millions of dollars. But Temu's effort highlights its ambition to crack the U.S. e-commerce...
NBC Los Angeles
Meta's Chief Business Officer Will Leave the Company After 13 Years
Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine is stepping down after 13 years with the company, Meta announced in a release Monday. Levine will stay in the role until Feb. 21, and she will remain an employee at Meta until she officially departs in the summer, according to the release. Meta...
Comments / 0