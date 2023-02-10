Open in App
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram

East-Current Conditions

By Accuweather,

6 days ago

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, February 10, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany, NY;Clear;48;SSE;4;88%

Asheville, NC;Mostly cloudy;55;N;2;66%

Atlanta, GA;Showers;51;WSW;2;92%

Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;9;92%

Baltimore, MD;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;4;76%

Birmingham, AL;Mostly clear;48;N;1;83%

Boston, MA;Cloudy;47;SSE;1;83%

Bridgeport, CT;Partly cloudy;47;SSW;2;88%

Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;12;86%

Burlington, VT;Cloudy;43;S;13;85%

Caribou, ME;Snow;20;E;8;84%

Charleston, SC;Cloudy;65;SW;4;84%

Charleston, WV;Cloudy;49;WSW;5;63%

Charlotte, NC;Showers;62;SW;4;86%

Cleveland, OH;Cloudy;42;SW;25;72%

Columbia, SC;Cloudy;62;SW;3;88%

Columbus, OH;Cloudy;39;W;8;76%

Concord, NH;Mostly cloudy;34;S;1;95%

Detroit, MI;Cloudy;38;W;9;92%

Grand Rapids, MI;Showers;35;WNW;6;95%

Hartford, CT;Partly cloudy;42;SSW;1;79%

Indianapolis, IN;Cloudy;38;WNW;5;85%

Jackson, MS;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;82%

Jacksonville, FL;Cloudy;71;SSW;2;82%

Knoxville, TN;Clear;50;W;5;71%

Lexington, KY;Mostly cloudy;44;W;6;60%

Louisville, KY;Cloudy;43;WNW;4;75%

Memphis, TN;Clear;48;Calm;0;70%

Miami, FL;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;6;83%

Mobile, AL;Cloudy;59;NNE;3;87%

Montgomery, AL;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;1;94%

Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;34;WSW;59;100%

Nashville, TN;Clear;45;NW;3;70%

New York, NY;Fog;54;Calm;0;78%

Newark, NJ;Fog;45;SSW;1;91%

Norfolk, VA;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;7;75%

Orlando, FL;Cloudy;70;E;5;93%

Philadelphia, PA;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;6;83%

Pittsburgh, PA;Cloudy;49;WSW;8;68%

Portland, ME;Fog;41;ENE;1;97%

Providence, RI;Mostly cloudy;49;S;4;94%

Raleigh, NC;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;3;80%

Richmond, VA;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;6;77%

Savannah, GA;Cloudy;68;SSW;5;83%

Tampa, FL;Cloudy;69;ESE;3;90%

Toledo, OH;Cloudy;39;W;15;85%

Vero Beach, FL;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;100%

Washington, DC;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;5;75%

Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;7;79%

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Walmart is closing a batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy