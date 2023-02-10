Change location
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram
East-Current Conditions
By Accuweather,6 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Change location
By Accuweather,6 days ago
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, February 10, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Clear;48;SSE;4;88%
Asheville, NC;Mostly cloudy;55;N;2;66%
Atlanta, GA;Showers;51;WSW;2;92%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;9;92%
Baltimore, MD;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;4;76%
Birmingham, AL;Mostly clear;48;N;1;83%
Boston, MA;Cloudy;47;SSE;1;83%
Bridgeport, CT;Partly cloudy;47;SSW;2;88%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;12;86%
Burlington, VT;Cloudy;43;S;13;85%
Caribou, ME;Snow;20;E;8;84%
Charleston, SC;Cloudy;65;SW;4;84%
Charleston, WV;Cloudy;49;WSW;5;63%
Charlotte, NC;Showers;62;SW;4;86%
Cleveland, OH;Cloudy;42;SW;25;72%
Columbia, SC;Cloudy;62;SW;3;88%
Columbus, OH;Cloudy;39;W;8;76%
Concord, NH;Mostly cloudy;34;S;1;95%
Detroit, MI;Cloudy;38;W;9;92%
Grand Rapids, MI;Showers;35;WNW;6;95%
Hartford, CT;Partly cloudy;42;SSW;1;79%
Indianapolis, IN;Cloudy;38;WNW;5;85%
Jackson, MS;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;82%
Jacksonville, FL;Cloudy;71;SSW;2;82%
Knoxville, TN;Clear;50;W;5;71%
Lexington, KY;Mostly cloudy;44;W;6;60%
Louisville, KY;Cloudy;43;WNW;4;75%
Memphis, TN;Clear;48;Calm;0;70%
Miami, FL;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;6;83%
Mobile, AL;Cloudy;59;NNE;3;87%
Montgomery, AL;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;1;94%
Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;34;WSW;59;100%
Nashville, TN;Clear;45;NW;3;70%
New York, NY;Fog;54;Calm;0;78%
Newark, NJ;Fog;45;SSW;1;91%
Norfolk, VA;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;7;75%
Orlando, FL;Cloudy;70;E;5;93%
Philadelphia, PA;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;6;83%
Pittsburgh, PA;Cloudy;49;WSW;8;68%
Portland, ME;Fog;41;ENE;1;97%
Providence, RI;Mostly cloudy;49;S;4;94%
Raleigh, NC;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;3;80%
Richmond, VA;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;6;77%
Savannah, GA;Cloudy;68;SSW;5;83%
Tampa, FL;Cloudy;69;ESE;3;90%
Toledo, OH;Cloudy;39;W;15;85%
Vero Beach, FL;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;100%
Washington, DC;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;5;75%
Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;7;79%
Copyright 2023 AccuWeather
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0