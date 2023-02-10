Open in App
Leader Telegram

West-Current Conditions

By Accuweather,

6 days ago

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, February 9, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albuquerque, NM;Clear;29;E;12;63%

Anchorage, AK;Cloudy;18;ENE;3;73%

Billings, MT;Mostly clear;30;WSW;18;51%

Boise, ID;Clear;32;SSE;6;50%

Casper, WY;Clear;17;SSW;21;61%

Cheyenne, WY;Partly cloudy;11;S;7;66%

Denver, CO;Mostly clear;22;S;2;58%

Fairbanks, AK;Mostly cloudy;-13;N;4;75%

Grand Junction, CO;Mostly clear;25;SE;2;62%

Helena, MT;Clear;27;SSW;5;60%

Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;74;ENE;18;71%

Juneau, AK;Showers;34;Calm;3;93%

Las Vegas, NV;Clear;46;WNW;3;24%

Long Beach, CA;Clear;66;Calm;0;21%

Los Angeles, CA;Clear;58;NE;3;45%

Olympia, WA;Cloudy;49;SW;7;68%

Phoenix, AZ;Clear;51;NNE;3;18%

Portland, OR;Cloudy;47;SSE;3;84%

Reno, NV;Clear;32;W;2;82%

Roswell, NM;Clear;32;WNW;6;69%

Sacramento, CA;Clear;50;E;2;80%

Salt Lake City, UT;Clear;28;SE;6;71%

San Diego, CA;Clear;61;NNE;4;26%

San Francisco, CA;Clear;49;N;2;78%

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Rain;49;SSW;16;68%

Spokane, WA;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;81%

Tucson, AZ;Clear;44;E;2;24%

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Comments / 0

