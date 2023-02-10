AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:16 a.m. EST

HarperCollins and striking union reach tentative agreement

New YORK (AP) — HarperCollins Publishers and the union representing around 250 striking employees reached a tentative agreement providing increases to entry level salaries. If union members ratify the contract, it will run through the end of 2025 and end a walkout that began nearly three months ago. HarperCollins and Local 2110 of the United Auto Workers released separate, identical statements Thursday night announcing increases to minimum salaries across levels throughout the agreement term and a one-time bonus of $1,500 to be paid to bargaining unit employees. No other details of the agreement were immediately available. HarperCollins employees have worked without a contract since last spring and went on strike Nov. 10.

UK economy stagnates during final three months of 2022

LONDON (AP) — The British economy stagnated in the final three months of last year, offering little help for 7 million households expected to struggle to pay food and energy bills. The Office for National Statistics said Friday there was no growth in gross domestic product during the fourth quarter of 2022. However it dodged a second consecutive quarter of contraction. The National Institute of Social and Economic Research projects that one in four U.K. households — some 7 million families — won’t be able pay food and energy bills from their post-tax income in the 2023-24 financial year, up from around one in five in 2022-23.

Asia shares mostly fall, eyeing inflation, earnings, growth

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen after Wall Street retreated for a second day as market watchers considered earnings reports and various indicators about whether inflation is waning in the U.S. and elsewhere. Investors are also scrutinizing an array of earnings reports coming from top companies around the world, which have been painting a mixed picture, depending on the sector, region and company. Benchmarks fell in Australia, South Korea and China, while gaining in Japan. Other data, like unemployment, are adding to the uncertainty. Next week will bring the release of U.S. and British inflation updates, as well as U.S. retail sales and industrial production data. Japan will give its gross domestic product number for the final quarter of last year. Shares dropped on Wall Street.

FTX founder keeps talking, ignoring typical legal strategy

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of FTX, has been unusually talkative following the November collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange and his subsequent indictment on fraud and other charges. He’s given a series of interviews intended to present his version of events and used social media to criticize the new management of FTX. The atypical chattiness for a criminal defendant is likely causing Bankman-Fried’s attorneys to scratch their heads, or worse. Prosecutors can use any statements, tweets or other communications against him at his trial, which is scheduled for October. Bankman-Fried returned to Manhattan federal court Thursday for a heaing related to his bail package.

Pilot shortage puts pressure on airline operations

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A shortage of pilots is limiting the number of flights that airlines can operate, which can cause problems during peak travel periods. The problem is most severe at small, regional airlines, but it could spread to the major carriers. In response, airlines have been in a hiring frenzy that is likely to continue for several years as the carriers replace pilots who reach the federal mandatory retirement age of 65. They are also creating new training programs for novices. Still, airline executives warn that it could take years to produce enough pilots to meet Americans' growing desire to travel. The largest pilots' union says airlines just need to boost pay to attract people who already have pilot licenses.

Peltz, citing changes at Disney, ends push for seat on board

Activist investor Nelson Peltz is calling off a proxy fight with Disney one day after newly returned CEO Bob Iger announced a major restructuring of the company that includes thousands of job cuts. Peltz phoned into CNBC Thursday to say that his firm, Trian Fund Management, got everything it wanted with the changes imposed by Iger. Peltz last month announced that he would seek a seat on the board of the entertainment company, citing a failed succession after Iger departed about two years ago and named Bob Chapek as his replacement. Chapek floundered as the chief executive and was ousted on Iger's return.

Senate panel probes holiday meltdown at Southwest Airlines

Congress is hearing about the December meltdown at Southwest Airlines. A Southwest executive said Thursday the airline is upgrading software this week to better respond to disruptions such as winter storms. The president of the pilots' union at Southwest says Congress needs to hold the airline accountable, and give firm dates for how it will fix a crew-scheduling system that was overwhelmed in December. Sen. Maria Cantwell, chair of the committee holding the hearing, says there will be other snowstorms, so we need to learn why Southwest’s operation collapsed and what needs to change so it doesn't happen again. Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights over the December holidays.

U.S., UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has announced a joint U.S.-U.K. effort to sanction Russian cybercriminals as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears and Treasury tightens its efforts to financially punish violators of existing sanctions. The U.S. coordinated with the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on seven people that it said are part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot. All members are listed as living in Russia or Russian-occupied Ukraine. Trickbot is named for a strain of trojan viruses originally used to steal financial data. The viruses have infected millions of computers worldwide.

Chicken farmers say their eggs could help reduce prices

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Chicken producers want to do their part to bring down current soaring egg prices. They're offering to sell their 400 million surplus eggs to food producers if they can convince the FDA to change the food safety rule that prevents that. U.S. egg prices have surged over the past year thanks to the ongoing bird flu outbreak and the highest inflation in decades. There have even been calls for a price-fixing investigation after the average price of a dozen eggs hit $4.25 in December. The National Chicken Council trade group argues that the eggs chicken farmers produce would be safe because they would be pasteurized but FDA rules currently prevent their use because they aren’t refrigerated right away.

Australia rejects open-pit coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has rejected a coal mining application based on environmental law for the first time. The government is under pressure to block all new coal and gas extraction projects in the interest of curbing climate change. But Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said Thursday she would decide individual projects on their merits. On Wednesday, Plibersek announced her decision to prevent excavation of the Central Queensland Coal Project less than 6 miles from the Great Barrier Reef off the northeast Australian coast. Plibersek says the risk of “pollution and irreversible damage to the reef is very real.” A United Nations-backed mission has recommended the world's largest coral reef be listed as an endangered World Heritage site because it was imperiled by climate inaction.