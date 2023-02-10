ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Woman Uses Straws to Clean Her Oven and the Results Are Amazing

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As much as I love to spend time in the kitchen cooking and baking, cleaning isn’t exactly what I want to call a fun activity to do unless of course I have a great podcast or music playlist and a few good cleaning hacks to make the job easier.
InsideHook

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks

With horror stories of absolute meltdowns in checked bag areas across the country, it’s no wonder travelers are jittery over sending their precious luggage off onto that bag belt to nowhere. Will it make it on the plane? Will it be lost in a sea of Samsonites somewhere far, far away? Will it be adrift in suburban purgatory? Seasoned jetsetters know rule number one: keep your bag with you at all times. But with airlines making sure every seat is occupied, unless you’re boarding with the first few groups, there’s a possibility your carry-on-approved rollerboard/rollaboard (yes, they’re both right) will get gate checked. And now you get to worry about your bag with all of the other jamokes.
CBS News

Best selling books in February 2023

Keep up your New Years resolution to read more with Amazon's list of its bestselling books in February 2023. Pick something new to read from Amazon's list that's updated often based on sales. You'll see that Colleen Hoover still reigns supreme, with two books in the current top 10, but there's a bit of something for everyone to be found on Amazon's list.Below, find the 10 bestselling books of February 2023 on Amazon -- at least as of today. This list includes nonfiction, fiction and children's books. Find both physical books and Kindle links ahead. And click the button below...
intheknow.com

Keep flowers looking fresh for longer with these ingenious hacks

Flowers are a great way to add a splash of color and cheer to your home! To make sure your flower arrangement looks its best and lasts as long as possible, try one of these genius flower arrangement hacks. While there’s no wrong way to display a beautiful bouquet of flowers, these hacks will help you ensure your bouquet is living up to its greatest potential.
domino

Pottery Barn Is Bringing Back a Favorite ’90s Organization Brand

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Before Marie Kondo taught us how to fold our T-shirts and velvet hangers became the It way to hang all our other wardrobe staples, there was Hold Everything—a brand of organizational solutions launched by Williams Sonoma, Inc back in 1983 and later picked up by Pottery Barn in 1993. For the 23 years that the line was around before shutting its doors in 2006, its products were a favorite among home organizers. Now Pottery Barn is bringing the Hold Everything name back, starting with the release of the Essential Closet.
The Kitchn

Here’s How This TikToker Created Fake Windows Using Home Depot Light Panels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve got a room in your house that offers little to no natural light, one TikTok user seemingly has the solution you’ve likely been looking for. TikToker @tylermclongtowe recently shared the way he infused tons of bright light into his windowless dining room, in the process saving both his many indoor houseplants and his “will to live,” as he joked.
Apartment Therapy

These $35 Storage Finds Are Complete Space Savers in My Pantry

Mary Cornetta has been in the professional organizing industry for over 5 years. She knew she had a passion for decluttering and organization upon graduating Marist College in 2007. Mary founded Sort and Sweet Inc., a professional organizing company, on Long Island in 2017, and has worked with hundreds of clients to clear their clutter and create functional systems in their homes. Recently relocated to Savannah, she continues to own and operate the business with the help of a talented team. Mary has been a weekly contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens and House Digest and has been interviewed as an expert by Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Health magazines. On her blog, Organized Overall, she details how she creates organization in her own home.
sixtyandme.com

Pulling the “Old person” Card

I am on the phone to a major department store in London from which we have just bought a new television (current one bought in 2006, so it was well time). We think we may need an additional part, but we’re a bit unclear, so I try the telephone “technical” department. They couldn’t help. I am told we need “customer service” and the call is transferred. The new advisor tells us we were right in the first place, so I phone back, get a different advisor and finally get the information I needed.

