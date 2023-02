Today the City of Dayton is set to partner with CareSource and the Consulate General of Mongolia in San Francisco to celebrate Mongolian Day.

The celebration will be held at Pamela Morris Center on North Jefferson Street from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., according to a release from a CareSource official.

Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims plans to formally declare February 10, 2023, as Mongolian Day in Dayton.

According to officials, programming at the event will highlight Mongolian culture, and light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

When the event begins, Erhardt Preitauer, President and CEO of CareSource will make welcoming remarks. Following the speech, a keynote address by H.E. Batbayar Ulziidelger, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia.