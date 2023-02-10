HS Girls Basketball: Wood-Ridge Routs Bergen Charter, 50-8

HACKENSACK, NJ – Fiona Helly scored 11 points to lead Wood-Ridge to 50 – 8 victory over Bergen Charter in a NJIC non-divisional girls basketball game on Thursday afternoon at Bergen Charter. The Lady Blue Devils evened their record at 10-10 with the victory. Bergen Charter falls to 3-20.

Wood-Ridge jumped out to a 20-0 lead after one quarter and never trailed in the game. Wood-Ridge led 29-4 at halftime.

Nine players scored for Wood-Ridge, with Ava Rizos adding seven points, and a trio of Blue Devils, Sabrich Basich, Emarriya Bradshaw and Jordyn Bozewksi had six points each.



