fox13news.com
Hillsborough superintendent to introduce fourth option for school boundary changes
TAMPA, Fla. - The new week brings a new phase for Hillsborough County public school administrators who have been working on new boundaries. They're set to present a fourth option to board members Monday. Superintendent Addison Davis is recommending the fourth scenario and hopes the latest proposal will be better...
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Shooting, Wesley Chapel
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting which occurred Feb. 10 around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in a parking lot when a third person approached them and shooting began. A male was shot and is deceased. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.
businessobserverfl.com
Hospital system shuffles leadership team
BayCare Health System CEO Stephanie Conners has restructured the Clearwater-based company’s executive leadership team with a slew of promotions as BayCare prepares to open its 16th hospital in March. According to a news release, the following employees have been elevated to new positions:. Kyle Barr, chief team resources officer.
Mysuncoast.com
Court date for students arrested for alleged threats against Parrish Community High School and Buffalo Creek Middle School
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Four students arrested for social media posts law enforcement says was a threat to Parrish High School and Buffalo Creek Middle School, in front of a judge via zoom on Friday morning. The judge saying their initial punishment is 21 days in juvenile detention. “Right now,...
Wesley Chapel Shooting Leaves One Man Dead At Bruce B Downs, County Line Road
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in
cbs12.com
Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
Pasco County Sheriff's respond to parking lot shooting in Wesley Chapel
Deputies in Pasco County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night at a retail complex in Wesley Chapel.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Omari Gulley
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Omari Gulley, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Gulley is 5’10”, around 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Gulley was last seen on Feb. 11 around 12 p.m., near the intersection of Deedra Dr. and Old Pasco Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Gulley was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, red shorts, blue slides, carrying a blue backpack and a separate gray backpack. If you have any information on Gulley’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Road partially closed after car crashes into multiple TECO poles
Tampa police announced that a part of North Howard Avenue would be closed after a car crashed into several power poles.
Deputies: Person accused of shooting man at Ruskin subdivision in custody
RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies say they have the person responsible for shooting a man Sunday afternoon at a subdivision in Ruskin in custody. At around 4:30 p.m., a man was found shot near the neighborhood sports complex at the River Bend subdivision on Dakota Rock Drive, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
5 teens arrested after shooting Orbeez at students waiting at bus stop, deputies say
Five teenagers were arrested Friday after deputies said they shot Orbeez at several middle school students waiting at a bus stop.
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
RCMP Looking for Missing 12-Year-Old Boy from Riverview, New Brunswick
A 12-year-old boy from Riverview is missing and the Codiac Regional RCMP is asking the public for information and help locating him. Police said Coden Leblanc was last seen at a residence on Sussex Avenue in Riverview on Saturday, February 11 around 2 pm. Law enforcement said they are concerned about his well being.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a house fire in Englewood on Sunday morning. The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. at a mobile home on San Casa Drive. The two adults and five children who lived in the home were not injured, but their house been completely destroyed.
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
floridapolitics.com
Are parking woes the start of an existential crisis for Holmes Beach?
Officials in the city, county and state wrestle over who can access a public beach. The population on Holmes Beach is going down. So has parking available for anyone not living in the community. Tensions between the barrier island community and Manatee County, meanwhile, only escalated in recent years. Meetings...
Neo-Nazis Distribute Antisemitic Literature in Lakeland
Neo-Nazis have shown up again in Lakeland. On Saturday afternoon, a group of men riding around in a rented U-Haul pickup truck did a Nazi salute and threw antisemitic propaganda onto people’s lawns in neighborhoods between Edgewood Drive and Lake Hollingsworth Drive before being stopped by Lakeland police. It...
Have you seen Chloe? Pasco deputies searching for missing teen
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Have you seen Chloe MacMillan?. Deputies in Pasco County are searching for the missing 16-year-old who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Sweetbroom Circle area of Wesley Chapel. She was dressed in a black tank top and denim shorts, the Pasco Sheriff's...
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
