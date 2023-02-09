ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Shooting, Wesley Chapel

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting which occurred Feb. 10 around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in a parking lot when a third person approached them and shooting began. A male was shot and is deceased. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hospital system shuffles leadership team

BayCare Health System CEO Stephanie Conners has restructured the Clearwater-based company’s executive leadership team with a slew of promotions as BayCare prepares to open its 16th hospital in March. According to a news release, the following employees have been elevated to new positions:. Kyle Barr, chief team resources officer.
CLEARWATER, FL
cbs12.com

Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Omari Gulley

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Omari Gulley, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Gulley is 5’10”, around 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Gulley was last seen on Feb. 11 around 12 p.m., near the intersection of Deedra Dr. and Old Pasco Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Gulley was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, red shorts, blue slides, carrying a blue backpack and a separate gray backpack. If you have any information on Gulley’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a house fire in Englewood on Sunday morning. The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. at a mobile home on San Casa Drive. The two adults and five children who lived in the home were not injured, but their house been completely destroyed.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
floridapolitics.com

Are parking woes the start of an existential crisis for Holmes Beach?

Officials in the city, county and state wrestle over who can access a public beach. The population on Holmes Beach is going down. So has parking available for anyone not living in the community. Tensions between the barrier island community and Manatee County, meanwhile, only escalated in recent years. Meetings...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
LkldNow

Neo-Nazis Distribute Antisemitic Literature in Lakeland

Neo-Nazis have shown up again in Lakeland. On Saturday afternoon, a group of men riding around in a rented U-Haul pickup truck did a Nazi salute and threw antisemitic propaganda onto people’s lawns in neighborhoods between Edgewood Drive and Lake Hollingsworth Drive before being stopped by Lakeland police. It...
LAKELAND, FL

