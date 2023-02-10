CW Sports: Coldwater Swim rolls past Kalamazoo Central; Coldwater Bowl splits with Parma

KALAMAZOO, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal varsity boys swim and dive team continued with SMAC competition on Thursday night as they traveled to Kalamazoo Central High School.

Coldwater started with a victory in the 200 yard Medley Relay and never looked back, winning 8 of the 12 events to defeat Kalamazoo Central by the score of 104-65.

Taylor Eberts led the way for Coldwater by notching a pair of wins, taking first place in both the 200 yard Freestyle and in the 500 yard Freestyle.

Sam Larr took home a win in the 100 Freestyle along with a third place finish in the 100 Backstroke while teammate Ian Stough took first place in the 100 Backstroke to go with a third place finish in the 50 Freestyle.

The final event winner for the Cardinals was Sam Pernia who took first place in the 1-meter Dive.

Also adding to the Coldwater effort was Drake Thornton, second place in the 50 Freestyle and second place in the 100 Breaststroke; Charlie Gruner, fourth place in the 200 Individual Medley and third place in the 100 Breaststroke; Brady Massey, fourth place in the 50 Freestyle and fifth place in the 100 Breaststroke; Kaz Lindblom, fourth place in the 200 Freestyle and second place in the 100 Freestyle; Mason Grabowski, third place in the 200 Individual Medley and third place in the 100 Butterfly; Cooper Otto, second place in the 200 Individual Medley and second place in the 100 Butterfly; and Brennen King, third place in the 200 Freestyle and third place in the 500 Freestyle.

Coldwater also managed wins in all three relays on their way to the big win over Kalamazoo Central. The Cardinals will be back in action next Tuesday when they finish out their dual meet schedule with a trip to Portage Northern.

Coldwater Bowling splits with Northwest

COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater bowling team played host to Interstate 8 foe Jackson Northwest Thursday night in their last home meet of the season held at Midway Lanes in Coldwater.

The two varsity teams split, with the girls taking a win while the boys fell.

In the girls varsity battle it was Coldwater keeping up on their winning ways, dominating Northwest for a 28-2 win.

Coldwater won both regular games, winning by scores of 711-597 and 664-595, taking the overall total as well with a score of 1375-1192.

Coldwater also took both baker games, winning 170-105 and 129-118 for a total of 299-223.

Leading the way for the Lady Cardinals was Madison Kling with a 168 and Ema Shidler with a 159.

In the boys varsity contest it was Coldwater falling to a very good Northwest Mounties squad by the score of 27-3.

Coldwater was led by Logan Cleckner with games of 188 and 174.

The JV teams bowled a split squad, winning 18.5-11.5.