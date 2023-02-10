Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Las Vegas vehicle thefts nearly 50% higher than last year, police say

By Brian Will,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMxKv_0kijE0dh00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) Motor vehicle thefts are up almost 50% higher than this time last year according to the latest numbers from The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

It’s a disturbing trend but officers believe crooks are targeting some specific car models.

Drivers who own a Hyundai or a Kia built between 2010 and 2021 could be at the most risk.

Metro police believe it’s all due to a disturbing social media trend where car thieves show how easy it can be to start the vehicles.

Natasha Zamora has been a Las Vegas resident all her life and said she noticed the trend.

“It’s been worse. They can’t figure out who it is, and they just steal your car and it’s gone,” she said.

Jeremy Gilol moved to Las Vegas two years and asked why it is happening.

“Basically I just think it’s bad. Why would you steal a car?” he asked.

Jonathan Alvarez, the CEO of Protective Force International said it’s often a crime of opportunity.

“Our law enforcement is out there dealing with violent crime and something as little as a car theft to them there is just not enough time to get it. And you have a community that is continually growing as well,” Alvarez said.

There are steps you can take to protect your ride including some new technology.

“Find the dash cams that are capable with GPS that you can set that up and mount it to your windshield or to your dash,” explained Alan Almeida who is the Assistant Chief of Operations at Protective Force International.

Devices like that can even kill a car’s ignition so thieves won’t be going anywhere with the vehicle.

If the worse does happen, be prepared.

“If all the paperwork for your license plate and your vehicle is in your vehicle then it is going to be a bad day. So at least have a picture of what your vehicle looks like and your vin number and store it inside of your house. So, if something like that occurs you can properly notify law enforcement,” Alvarez explained.

There are also some basic things to protect your vehicle such as locking the car every time and parking in a well-lit area.

Another tip is to look for security cameras. They can deter crooks from some crimes and help get a stolen car back.

Overall, the ‘motor vehicle thefts’ are up 44% in Metro’s jurisdiction for the Feb. 3 cutoff dates.

The only area where thefts are down is Convention Center at 24%.

Here are other area commands where the southeast valley is leading by a whopping number in the early stages of 2023.

  • Southeast Valley: 118.2%
  • Summerlin: 79.4%
  • NE: 64.7%
  • Bolden: 62.3%
  • NW: 56.3%
  • Enterprise: 54%
  • DTLV: 31.6%
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas makes catalytic converter possession illegal, with exceptions
North Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Man, woman accused in robbery at east Las Vegas valley business
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Las Vegas man arrested 5 months later for west valley hit-and-run
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
Most Popular
Bicyclist dies 5 months after crash in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
CCSD superintendent leaves scene of car crash before police arrive
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
2 men get cars back after more than a year at Duaine’s Automotive in Henderson
Henderson, NV17 hours ago
Pedestrian dead after hit by ‘multiple vehicles’ near I-15, Apex
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Las Vegas man arrested after woman thrown from car’s hood placed on life support
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Ongoing neighborhood dispute leads to shooting in west Las Vegas, police say
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas police warn of scam calls from spoofed LVMPD numbers
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man accused of stealing items worth more than $6K from hardware businesses
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Cars disappear as 'crazy' sandstorm engulfs Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
Investigation underway for drive-by shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Nye County Sheriff arrests Indiana man on charges of robbery, burglary
Pahrump, NV21 hours ago
Search for missing man continues with $10K reward offered after Las Vegas police arrest, release him
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Ongoing neighborhood dispute in Spring Valley area leaves one shot, police say
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Authorities seeking help with cold case that happened about 50 miles south of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Suspected Las Vegas bus stop killer was out on probation for threatening woman with knife
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
17-year-old arrested as second suspect in December homicide
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Crashes on southbound U.S. 95 lead to morning traffic jams
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Shortage means no 24/7 police coverage for most of Nevada, including where suspected DUI driver killed Las Vegas student
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Over $250k jackpot scored by Las Vegas local at north valley casino
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Valentine’s Day extreme weather cuts power, brings ‘prime’ snow to Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Non-profit to raise awareness for homelessness along Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Las Vegas Home Sales And Rental Prices Drop
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Homeless encampments growing in east Las Vegas creating concern
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
DUI Blitz led by Las Vegas Metro Police Department ahead of Super Bowl
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Nye County Sheriff: Man with crowbar threatens workers, snatches cash from Pahrump business
Pahrump, NV3 days ago
It’s Hard To Smoke Marijuana In Las Vegas, But That’s Changing
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy