Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Volleyball transfer, massive comeback, more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team lost another player due to transfer, while the basketball teams had very different couple of days. The Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team has had an interesting off season. It’s all the more interesting because it shows that even some of the best teams in the country are going to be hard pressed to keep their rosters in tact in the era of NIL and the transfer portal.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Johansson triumphs in shot put again as Nebraska wraps up at Tyson Invite

Axelina Johansson continues to stake her claim as one of the best women's shot put athletes in the country. The Nebraska sophomore won the event at the Tyson Invitational on the Arkansas campus on Saturday in Fayetteville. Johansson won with a mark of 61 feet, 2¾ inches. Last weekend, she...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

A proud Fred Hoiberg talks NU's comeback win vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg speaks to the media after the Huskers' overtime win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Blaise Keita earns Hoiberg's first game ball of the season: 'He was tremendous'. There have been basketball Blackshirts this season, but no game balls. That changed Saturday when...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

McQuillen, Latimer earn runner-up finishes for Husker women's track

Bryanna McQuillen helped the nationally ranked Nebraska track teams open competition Friday at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a personal-best time in the women's 3,000 meters. McQuillen, competing for the No. 18 Husker women's team finished second in 9 minutes, 34.58 seconds, less than 5 seconds behind winner...
LINCOLN, NE
dallasexpress.com

23 Locals Charged with PPP Fraud

Twenty-three people from Texas have been named in a federal indictment for allegations of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged these individuals with a money laundering conspiracy. The defendants are alleged “to have conspired...
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection

The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
DALLAS, TX
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Plano ISD Fires Teacher over “Unethical and Harmful” Behavior

PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano ISD is notifying parents of a teacher who has been fired over allegations by a former student. According to a letter sent to parents on Friday, a former student of Michael Lloyd recently came forward with allegations that are said to have happened between 2005 and 2009 at Williams High school. Lloyd was most recently employed at McMillen High School.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student

PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
PLANO, TX
wbap.com

Carroll ISD in Southlake Now Face 8 Civil Rights Investigations

SOUTHLAKE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Carroll ISD in Southlake is facing even more scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education. The district is now the subject of eight federal civil rights investigations, a DOE official confirmed on Thursday. The probes come in the wake of the controversial decisions in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth permanently suspends its relationship with Beard’s Towing

Fort Worth has ended its relationship with Fort Worth’s Beard’s Towing. The city previously suspended its relationship with the company on March 31, 2022, pending dual state and local investigations into alleged fraudulent activity. Fort Worth City Council discussed the company’s legal situation in executive session Tuesday.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

The North Texas Rancher Making Sustainability Profitable

Meredith Ellis grew up on her family’s sprawling ranch north of Denton, but she traveled extensively in her teens and 20s. At one point, she planned on becoming an FBI agent and leading an exciting urban life. Instead, she studied landscape architecture at the University of New Mexico. The experience taught her that pristine landscapes were undervalued, and she began to see her family’s land as an opportunity to impact the next generation.
DENTON, TX

