Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football gets new Crystal Ball for Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Husker recruiting efforts in Texas aided by connecting beyond the game
It's a name some might associate with Texas high school football royalty, understand. So when the former coaching great D.W. Rutledge came to visit Matt Rhule and staff while they were coaching the Carolina Panthers, that was no small deal to Garret McGuire. For starters, simply because it was D.W....
HuskerExtra.com
Why Trev Alberts loves Matt Rhule's vision for a big support staff at Nebraska
LINCOLN — As Trev Alberts courted Matt Rhule for the open Nebraska coaching job, he had a few ‘wow’ moments in conversations where he and Rhule's thinking aligned. Finish-each-other’s-sentences moments. This guy gets it. One of them related to Rhule’s vision for a large, detailed football...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Volleyball transfer, massive comeback, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team lost another player due to transfer, while the basketball teams had very different couple of days. The Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team has had an interesting off season. It’s all the more interesting because it shows that even some of the best teams in the country are going to be hard pressed to keep their rosters in tact in the era of NIL and the transfer portal.
HuskerExtra.com
Johansson triumphs in shot put again as Nebraska wraps up at Tyson Invite
Axelina Johansson continues to stake her claim as one of the best women's shot put athletes in the country. The Nebraska sophomore won the event at the Tyson Invitational on the Arkansas campus on Saturday in Fayetteville. Johansson won with a mark of 61 feet, 2¾ inches. Last weekend, she...
HuskerExtra.com
A proud Fred Hoiberg talks NU's comeback win vs. Wisconsin
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg speaks to the media after the Huskers' overtime win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Blaise Keita earns Hoiberg's first game ball of the season: 'He was tremendous'. There have been basketball Blackshirts this season, but no game balls. That changed Saturday when...
HuskerExtra.com
McQuillen, Latimer earn runner-up finishes for Husker women's track
Bryanna McQuillen helped the nationally ranked Nebraska track teams open competition Friday at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a personal-best time in the women's 3,000 meters. McQuillen, competing for the No. 18 Husker women's team finished second in 9 minutes, 34.58 seconds, less than 5 seconds behind winner...
HuskerExtra.com
No. 10 Nebraska's Peyton Robb and Mikey Labriola stay undefeated in dual win over No. 4 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nebraska unbeatens Peyton Robb and Mikey Labriola each won in the final seconds, which was part of an impressive showing from the 10th-ranked Huskers in their 25-16 win at No. 4 Ohio State on Friday night. Robb, 21-0 at 157 pounds, held on for a 5-4...
fox4news.com
Former Everman football player who was paralyzed during state title game passes away
EVERMAN, Texas - The Everman community is mourning the loss of a former football player who was paralyzed during a high school game 20 years ago. Corey Fulbright died this week. Back in 2002, when Fulbright was 17 years old, he suffered a spinal cord injury during his senior year...
starlocalmedia.com
This Plano teacher, coach has been impacting the lives of students for more than 4 decades
Whether it be in the classroom, on the field or working at a local Home Depot, Coach Harold Nutall strives to make a difference in his community. Nutall began his tenure at Plano ISD in 1987 at Schimelpfenig Middle School. While he was supposed to move from his coaching job in McKinney to Texas Tech, Plano coaching legend John Clark had different plans.
dallasexpress.com
23 Locals Charged with PPP Fraud
Twenty-three people from Texas have been named in a federal indictment for allegations of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged these individuals with a money laundering conspiracy. The defendants are alleged “to have conspired...
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
dallasexpress.com
Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection
The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
doniphanherald.com
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
wbap.com
Plano ISD Fires Teacher over “Unethical and Harmful” Behavior
PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano ISD is notifying parents of a teacher who has been fired over allegations by a former student. According to a letter sent to parents on Friday, a former student of Michael Lloyd recently came forward with allegations that are said to have happened between 2005 and 2009 at Williams High school. Lloyd was most recently employed at McMillen High School.
fox4news.com
Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student
PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
wbap.com
Carroll ISD in Southlake Now Face 8 Civil Rights Investigations
SOUTHLAKE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Carroll ISD in Southlake is facing even more scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education. The district is now the subject of eight federal civil rights investigations, a DOE official confirmed on Thursday. The probes come in the wake of the controversial decisions in...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth permanently suspends its relationship with Beard’s Towing
Fort Worth has ended its relationship with Fort Worth’s Beard’s Towing. The city previously suspended its relationship with the company on March 31, 2022, pending dual state and local investigations into alleged fraudulent activity. Fort Worth City Council discussed the company’s legal situation in executive session Tuesday.
dmagazine.com
The North Texas Rancher Making Sustainability Profitable
Meredith Ellis grew up on her family’s sprawling ranch north of Denton, but she traveled extensively in her teens and 20s. At one point, she planned on becoming an FBI agent and leading an exciting urban life. Instead, she studied landscape architecture at the University of New Mexico. The experience taught her that pristine landscapes were undervalued, and she began to see her family’s land as an opportunity to impact the next generation.
Comments / 0