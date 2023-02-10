Summerlin skyline adds new office building to bring work closer to home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Summerlin skyline has a new 10-story office building standing tall as the grand opening for 1700 Pavilion took place Thursday.

The new building is designed to provide the ideal office setting to accommodate Summerlin residents with a Class-A opportunity closer to home.

The building is within walking distance of more than 30 dining options, abundant retail, sports venues, and has views of the city skyline and mountains creating a high-quality work environment for employees and clients.

“The direction of the current work environment is to establish places of business closer to where people actually live,” Keith Kaplan, Senior Vice President of Development and Construction for Howard Hughes Corporation.

The new building also offers cycling storage to encourage bike-to-work options. At the grand opening, The Howard Hughes Corporation made a donation to two local cycling groups to support cycling safety and awareness.

New tenants for the building include Wynn Design & Development, law firms including Clark Hill International, and ER Injury Attorneys.

