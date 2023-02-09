AUBURN, Ala. – Wendell Green Jr. scored 24 points, but Auburn missed nine straight shots down the stretch and lost to No. 3 Alabama 77-69 Saturday at Neville Arena. "Auburn doesn't like to lose to Alabama," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "We put ourselves in position again to win the game. We didn't make shots at times. The last six minutes or so, our defense in the second half wasn't as good as it was in the first half."

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO