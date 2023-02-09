Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
auburntigers.com
Gymnastics Rankings: Week 6
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn gymnastics team remains at No. 5 in this week's RoadToNationals.com rankings with a 197.446 average. The weekly rankings are based on the average of all scores so far this season. The Tigers (4-4, 2-2 SEC) have been ranked inside the Top 10 for 20-straight...
auburntigers.com
Maddie Penta honored as SEC Pitcher of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Combining for three shutout victories and closing opening weekend as the conference leader in strikeouts, Maddie Penta's junior season picked up right where she left off as her effort were celebrated with Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday. Penta has...
auburntigers.com
Men’s tennis downs Wisconsin 6-1
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn remained undefeated at home in men's tennis with a 6-1 non-conference win over Wisconsin Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. "I knew this weekend was going to be tough and that 6-1 win didn't come easily," Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds said. "To travel to Old Dominion on Wednesday, get a win there Friday and come back Friday night, and then face a tough Wisconsin team with unbelievable numbers – that's a challenge.
auburntigers.com
History maker: Auburn baseball's J.B. Brown
AUBURN, Ala. – A star high school player at Gardendale near Birmingham in the mid-1970s, J.B. Brown earned interest from college baseball coaches, including Auburn's Paul Nix. "Next thing I knew, my mom was talking to Coach Nix here at Auburn," Brown said. "My mom asked me, 'Have you...
auburntigers.com
Tigers set for road rematch with Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball is back on the road for the first time in more than two weeks when the Tigers make the cross-state trek to Tuscaloosa for a rivalry rematch with Alabama. Game time is 4 p.m. CT Sunday at Coleman Coliseum. It's the second meeting...
auburntigers.com
Women’s golf to kick off spring schedule at Nexus Collegiate in The Bahamas
ALBANY, Bahamas – The Auburn women's golf team is getting set to begin its spring schedule at the Nexus Collegiate in Albany, Bahamas. The tournament, which is hosted by Auburn, will run from Monday through Wednesday at Albany Golf Course. "The golf course is going to play difficult," said...
auburntigers.com
Green's 24 not enough to keep pace with No. 3 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. – Wendell Green Jr. scored 24 points, but Auburn missed nine straight shots down the stretch and lost to No. 3 Alabama 77-69 Saturday at Neville Arena. "Auburn doesn't like to lose to Alabama," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "We put ourselves in position again to win the game. We didn't make shots at times. The last six minutes or so, our defense in the second half wasn't as good as it was in the first half."
auburntigers.com
No. 5 Auburn scores season-high 197.750 to win top 10 matchup vs. No. 9 LSU
AUBURN, Ala. – Sophomore Sunisa Lee scored a 10 on bars and No. 5 Auburn excelled on floor, scoring a season high to win a top 10 matchup vs. No. 9 LSU 197.750-197.500 Friday at Neville Arena. "We're proving that we're a 198 team if we can put all...
auburntigers.com
No. 13 Auburn upsets No. 8 Pepperdine during day three of the ITA National Indoor Championship
SEATTLE, Wash. – Auburn women's tennis has taken down a ranked opponent for the second straight day at the ITA National Indoor Championship in Seattle, as today the Tigers upset No. 8 Pepperdine by a 4-2 final score. "Speechless and humbled, that's the best way to describe how we...
auburntigers.com
This Week in Auburn Baseball - Feb. 13
AUBURN, Ala. - It's game week on the Plains as the Tigers open the 2023 season against Indiana this weekend. Listen in as head coach Butch Thompson and Voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham discuss it all on the latest This Week in Auburn Baseball.
auburntigers.com
No. 13 Auburn mounts comeback to take down No. 17 San Diego at ITA National Indoor Championship
SEATTLE, Wash. – No. 13 Auburn trailed No. 17 San Diego 3-1 at one point during singles play during day two of the ITA National Indoor Championship, but claimed three consecutive singles victories to win by a 4-3 final score. "Whenever you play well coached and prepared teams you...
auburntigers.com
No. 21 Tigers bounce back to split Saturday doubleheader
CLEARWATER, Fla. – After coming up just short in its comeback bid against Pitt, No. 21 Auburn softball (3-1) bounced back for its third shutout victory of opening weekend, topping Indiana to split Saturday's doubleheader at Eddie C. Moore Complex. Falling behind by six, Auburn scored five unanswered runs...
Comments / 0