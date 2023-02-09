ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auburntigers.com

Gymnastics Rankings: Week 6

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn gymnastics team remains at No. 5 in this week's RoadToNationals.com rankings with a 197.446 average. The weekly rankings are based on the average of all scores so far this season. The Tigers (4-4, 2-2 SEC) have been ranked inside the Top 10 for 20-straight...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Maddie Penta honored as SEC Pitcher of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Combining for three shutout victories and closing opening weekend as the conference leader in strikeouts, Maddie Penta's junior season picked up right where she left off as her effort were celebrated with Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday. Penta has...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Men’s tennis downs Wisconsin 6-1

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn remained undefeated at home in men's tennis with a 6-1 non-conference win over Wisconsin Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. "I knew this weekend was going to be tough and that 6-1 win didn't come easily," Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds said. "To travel to Old Dominion on Wednesday, get a win there Friday and come back Friday night, and then face a tough Wisconsin team with unbelievable numbers – that's a challenge.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

History maker: Auburn baseball's J.B. Brown

AUBURN, Ala. – A star high school player at Gardendale near Birmingham in the mid-1970s, J.B. Brown earned interest from college baseball coaches, including Auburn's Paul Nix. "Next thing I knew, my mom was talking to Coach Nix here at Auburn," Brown said. "My mom asked me, 'Have you...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers set for road rematch with Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball is back on the road for the first time in more than two weeks when the Tigers make the cross-state trek to Tuscaloosa for a rivalry rematch with Alabama. Game time is 4 p.m. CT Sunday at Coleman Coliseum. It's the second meeting...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Green's 24 not enough to keep pace with No. 3 Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. – Wendell Green Jr. scored 24 points, but Auburn missed nine straight shots down the stretch and lost to No. 3 Alabama 77-69 Saturday at Neville Arena. "Auburn doesn't like to lose to Alabama," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "We put ourselves in position again to win the game. We didn't make shots at times. The last six minutes or so, our defense in the second half wasn't as good as it was in the first half."
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

This Week in Auburn Baseball - Feb. 13

AUBURN, Ala. - It's game week on the Plains as the Tigers open the 2023 season against Indiana this weekend. Listen in as head coach Butch Thompson and Voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham discuss it all on the latest This Week in Auburn Baseball.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

No. 21 Tigers bounce back to split Saturday doubleheader

CLEARWATER, Fla. – After coming up just short in its comeback bid against Pitt, No. 21 Auburn softball (3-1) bounced back for its third shutout victory of opening weekend, topping Indiana to split Saturday's doubleheader at Eddie C. Moore Complex. Falling behind by six, Auburn scored five unanswered runs...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy