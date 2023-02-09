Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Ambulance stolen from Pine Bluff hospital Saturday; located by law enforcement
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An ambulance was stolen from a Pine Bluff hospital on Saturday evening, Feb. 11. The vehicle belonging to Emergency Ambulance Services Inc. has since been located by law enforcement agencies, the ambulance service announced in a Facebook post. According to the ambulance service's post on...
KTLO
Ark. AG Tim Griffin suing ATF over gun stabilizer regulation
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin stated he plans to file a lawsuit against the gun stabilizer regulation being imposed by the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the national office which sets regulations for firearms. In January, the ATF issued a new regulation regarding gun stabilizing braces.
magnoliareporter.com
Gov. Sanders’ plans to change public education begin to leak
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has yet to send her proposals to change public and private education in Arkansas to the legislature, but major provisions have been made available to public school superintendents. Many of them received last week copies of a document on white and yellow copy paper, which breaks...
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
Arkansas arraignment scheduled for Amber Waterman in deadly kidnapping case
An arraignment has been scheduled for the suspect charged in a kidnapping that left an Arkansas woman and her unborn child dead last fall.
kuaf.com
House Bill Loosing Rules on Mental Health Services for Minors Passes Committee
If Arkansas HB1266 becomes law, people over 16 can consent to some types of mental healthcare services without a parent's approval. Although the state legislature continued to churned out bills covering topics like education, budgets and a retired police dog, many are saved up for next week. Kyle Kellams is...
Arkansas House Fifth Week Report 2023
On the 5th week of the Regular Session, the House passed legislation addressing substance abuse, teen pregnancy, public assistance, and transportation. The House passed HB1144. This bill creates the Arkansas Family Treatment Specialty Court Act.
Two arrested in Louisiana indicted for local shooting
The victim told officers he was able to escape being run over by the vehicle after being shot twice and went to a nearby residence for help.
whiterivernow.com
16th Judicial District drug activity nets punishment, forfeitures
Arkansas 16th Judicial District drug offenders received tough punishment and were forced to give up more than $80,000 in asset forfeitures in 2022, according to a release from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellye S. Barber. One Independence County drug offender received a 35-year prison sentence. An Independence County jury found Shawn...
Educators respond to Gov. Sanders’ LEARNS plan
"We need to recruit new teachers, but we also need to spend some time figuring out how to retain veteran teachers that have a lot of experience," said Fort Smith Education Association President Ryan Gray. Learn the latest about Arkansas Education after the game.
El Dorado School District acknowledges 7 seniors and announces their future plans
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — High school graduation is coming soon and the El Dorado School District is celebrating its senior class of 2023. The school district acknowledged 7 of their seniors and announced their future plans. To view the seniors and their future plans, be sure to view the table below. Senior Future Plans […]
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department requesting public assistance locating missing man
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Jerry “Matt” Sturgis. If you have any information on Jerry’s whereabouts, please contact (870) 231-5300.
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
FBI Arkansas’ Most Wanted Criminals, Have You Seen Them?
It's time to take a look at the Most Wanted in the state of Arkansas. The FBI deals with criminals and missing people they feel might have been kidnapped or worse. In this list we will look at missing, crimes against children and drug trafficking. The FBI Little Rock Office...
Capitol View: Looking at Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ LEARNS package
A big week in legislation has passed after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled the details of her LEARNS bill package. The details of this legislative package are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.
KTLO
Operation Task Force Arkansas nets more than 55M in drugs; over 1,000 arrests
Drug Task Force officers across Arkansas have worked together since November to eradicate illicit and deadly drugs from communities across the state culminating with “Operation Task Force Arkansas” on January 23. The efforts led to over 1,200 arrests, confiscation of hundreds of firearms, and obtaining more than $55 million in fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, opioid pills and other drugs.
Camden mother and daughter accused of assaulting family member and chasing the victim with a knife; charged
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities confirmed that a Camden mother and daughter have been charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction after the duo chased a family member with a knife. On December 15, 2022, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to a residence on Louisville Avenue in Camden, Ark. due to a disturbance. […]
myarklamiss.com
Governor visits South Arkansas to give remarks at timber facility’s re-opening ceremony
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–After a busy week at the Natural State’s capital, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrapped up her week with an appearance in Camden at the re-opening ceremony of a local timber facility. Victory Lumber, LLC was a Southern Yellow Pine Sawmill in Ouachita County that has re-branded and...
Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
Comments / 0