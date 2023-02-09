ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Ark. AG Tim Griffin suing ATF over gun stabilizer regulation

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin stated he plans to file a lawsuit against the gun stabilizer regulation being imposed by the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the national office which sets regulations for firearms. In January, the ATF issued a new regulation regarding gun stabilizing braces.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Gov. Sanders’ plans to change public education begin to leak

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has yet to send her proposals to change public and private education in Arkansas to the legislature, but major provisions have been made available to public school superintendents. Many of them received last week copies of a document on white and yellow copy paper, which breaks...
ARKANSAS STATE
Four States News

Arkansas House Fifth Week Report 2023

On the 5th week of the Regular Session, the House passed legislation addressing substance abuse, teen pregnancy, public assistance, and transportation. The House passed HB1144. This bill creates the Arkansas Family Treatment Specialty Court Act.
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

16th Judicial District drug activity nets punishment, forfeitures

Arkansas 16th Judicial District drug offenders received tough punishment and were forced to give up more than $80,000 in asset forfeitures in 2022, according to a release from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellye S. Barber. One Independence County drug offender received a 35-year prison sentence. An Independence County jury found Shawn...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
KTLO

Operation Task Force Arkansas nets more than 55M in drugs; over 1,000 arrests

Drug Task Force officers across Arkansas have worked together since November to eradicate illicit and deadly drugs from communities across the state culminating with “Operation Task Force Arkansas” on January 23. The efforts led to over 1,200 arrests, confiscation of hundreds of firearms, and obtaining more than $55 million in fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, opioid pills and other drugs.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Camden mother and daughter accused of assaulting family member and chasing the victim with a knife; charged

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities confirmed that a Camden mother and daughter have been charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction after the duo chased a family member with a knife. On December 15, 2022, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to a residence on Louisville Avenue in Camden, Ark. due to a disturbance. […]
CAMDEN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
UNION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy